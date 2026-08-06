Centre of Excellence Undergoes Massive Revamp by BCCI
The BCCI is likely to bring down some changes in the Centre of Excellence. After having a poor run in the UK tour, the board has decided to get things right in time for the 2027 World Cup. Customised fitness tests are likely to be removed with these changes.
The Indian team is not having a good time both on and off the field. While the key players are suffering from injuries and spending their time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the team has not been able to secure wins even in the bilateral series. As the BCCI wanted to evaluate things after the UK tour, major concentration went towards the CoE.
As per the reports, concerns have been highlighted on the customised fitness tests. And these tests will now be replaced by the standard Bronco and 2K benchmarks, which will help to ensure better player fitness. The physio of the Indian team was also pulled up by the BCCI, saying that no exceptions must be made when it comes to fitness.
Reports also claimed that some players, mainly the senior stars, wanted to have customised fitness tests and these were misused. One of the examples in this case which has been used by the BCCI is of Harshit Rana, who continues to recover from the injury he suffered in the England series.
Our Take
The BCCI Centre of Excellence needs to go through some serious changes if the Indian team wants to win the World Cup. The injury issues and workload management are the two words which will be haunting the current generation of Indian fans. Players remain injured, they recover, play a game or two, and get injured again.