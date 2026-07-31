Sure Bet of the Day, July 31! Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets: A solid bet at 1.84

Parimatch Best Odds Manchester Super Giants 1.84 Place a bet

Why are Manchester Super Giants Still Well Backed?

Sitting at the top of the points table, the Manchester Super Giants have got 2 wins from the 3 matches played. In the batting department, Jos Buttler has smashed 430 runs from the 10 innings played and has a strike rate of 158.08 while in the bowling department, Josh Tongue has picked 18 wickets from the 9 matches with a bowling strike rate of 9.44.

From the Trent Rockets' point of view, they have a 4-1 head-to-head record against the Manchester Super Giants in their last 5 matches. Tom Banton has been the key player with 251 runs from the 10 innings and a strike rate of 147.64. Amongst the bowlers, Calvin Harrison has got 4 wickets from the 4 matches while maintaining a strike rate of 13.75 for the team. They are at the second position in the points table with 2 wins from the 3 matches played so far in the tournament.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Offering a bouncy and batting-friendly pitch, Old Trafford, Manchester, has seen some of the best T20 matches over the years. Having an average score of 175 runs, the batsmen often enjoy playing here while the spinners come late in the picture. For now, the Manchester Super Giants enjoy the tag of favourites because of the firepower they have in their batting department along with some reliable pace bowlers in the attack. For the Trent Rockets, challenging the Manchester Super Giants will be a tricky one on this surface.