Liverpool Ready to Spend Big Again for Bradley Barcola
Liverpool are targeting a move for 23 year old PSG winger Bradley Barcola, with a bid of around £100 million, although PSG want close to £145 million. Barcola joined PSG for £38.5 million in 2023 and has won two Champions League titles. He scored 11 Ligue 1 goals last season and averaged 3.5 shots.
For the first time in their history, Liverpool could complete a third transfer worth more than £100 million as they pursue Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. The Premier League club are prepared to offer around £100 million, although PSG are believed to value the 23 year old France international closer to £145 million. Liverpool have already invested heavily by signing Florian Wirtz in a deal that could reach £116 million and Alexander Isak for a club record £125 million.
Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 for £38.5 million and has since collected three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions League trophies, two French Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Primarily a left winger, he can also play on the right or through the middle. He scored 11 Ligue 1 goals last season after generating 9.83 expected goals, while averaging 3.5 shots and 8.69 touches inside the opposition penalty area every 90 minutes.
He also averaged 4.26 take ons and led Europe’s top five leagues with 2.06 shot ending carries per 90 minutes. Liverpool view Barcola as a strong option to reshape their attack following Mohamed Salah’s departure. His pace, pressing, direct running and ability to attack central areas make him an attractive fit for Andoni Iraola’s tactical approach, with the club believing he still has significant room for development.