Liverpool Ready to Spend Big Again for Bradley Barcola

For the first time in their history, Liverpool could complete a third transfer worth more than £100 million as they pursue Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. The Premier League club are prepared to offer around £100 million, although PSG are believed to value the 23 year old France international closer to £145 million. Liverpool have already invested heavily by signing Florian Wirtz in a deal that could reach £116 million and Alexander Isak for a club record £125 million.