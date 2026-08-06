Injury Concerns Hit Sri Lanka Ahead of India Test Opener
The Sri Lankan cricket team has also been affected with injuries. Right before the series opener against India, a key player has been ruled out of the game. Kusal Mendis won’t be available to play for Sri Lanka, as he continues to recover from his injury.
The India tour of Sri Lanka is about to commence soon, as both teams have started to gear up for the same. After nine years, it will be the first Test between the two teams on Sri Lankan soil. However, the home team has been affected with an injury right before the opener.
Kusal Mendis was doubtful to play the test series against India, as his availability was subjected to his fitness. But now it has been revealed that he won’t be playing the first Test match against the Indian team. And the main reason behind the same is the fact that he is yet to complete 100% fitness.
This will be a major blow for the Sri Lankan team ahead of the series against India. The team will have to play the series opener without an experienced batsman. On the other hand, India will be looking forward to this moment as an opportunity.
Our Take
Several players have missed out on the series against Sri Lanka and India. A few days back, India was hit by a major blow, as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the entire series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has received an injury blow with Kusal Mendis being unavailable for the team in the first Test. It remains to be seen who will be given a chance in this game ahead of Mendis.