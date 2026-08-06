Twitter Erupts as Jos Buttler Predicts the Next Record Breaker
Jos Buttler recently created the record of most runs in the T20 format. But records are always meant to be broken. After the match against Welsh Fire, Buttler said that his record is likely to be broken by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been a talented young star.
Jos Buttler has been the record breaker in the shortest format of the game. Being active in almost every T20 league around the world, he has made it to the highest run-scorer list in this format. And with the recent match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred, he was able to dethrone Kieron Pollard at the top.
Earlier Kieron Pollard was the highest run-scorer, but he has now retired from all formats of the game. And his place has been taken by Jos Buttler, as he is now having 14833 runs to his name. Since Buttler broke the record of Pollard, there will be someone else who breaks his record.
And Jos decided to predict the same in a post match conference. He said, “You've got the most T20 runs out of anyone, but one day someone will break that record and his name is probably Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.”
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Ultimate Record
Many will break there but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have the ultimate record pic.twitter.com/RUxjFjIS5a— Yuvraj Singh Fans (@Yuvifansclub) August 6, 2026
There will be many players who could break the record of Jos Buttler. But Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the one who holds the ultimate record in this list.
Movie Come True
This is definition of wonder kid, never thought this movie would come true 😭 pic.twitter.com/PQklaLOCub— SPK (@_Smoke_pai_) August 6, 2026
Movies have a text written on them when they are based on reality. But in the case of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, his cricket journey is based on the movie Chain Kuli ki Main Kuli.
Concerning Question
The hundred runs are counted in t20’s ?— Mid Wicket (@Thinkerr_11) August 6, 2026
There has been a concerning question asked by a Twitter user. If the Hundred has 100 balls in an innings, then why the runs being scored in it will be counted as T20 runs.