Hardik Pandya Trade Saga Intensifies as Another Team Enters the Fray
Hardik Pandya trade deal is getting intense with each passing day. Earlier it seemed that Chennai Super Kings was the sole contender in this big trade. But now another team has entered the fight, and it is none other than three time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders.
Hardik Pandya has been on the headlines when it comes to the IPL trade window. Mumbai Indians is willing to trade their current captain, as various teams have shown interest in the same. Earlier it was just Chennai Super Kings, but now a new team has entered the fray.
And it is none other than Kolkata Knight Riders. It seems that KKR is also willing to get Hardik Pandya in their line-up, making a captaincy change available on the cards. With Ajinkya Rahane as the captain of the team, they have not been able to do much well in the recent editions.
Moreover, Rahane has also announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. With KKR willing to get a change in its captaincy, Hardik Pandya emerges as the best option for the team. But it still remains to be seen which other team will be joining the trade battle.
Our Take
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders seem to be the two big contenders for Hardik Pandya. Both teams want to have a shift in captaincy, which could help them to win the upcoming season. While fans are a lot excited to watch Hardik Pandya in Chennai Super Kings, it remains to be seen whether Kolkata Knight Riders will be able to take this deal away from them or not.