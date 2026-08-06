Robin Uthappa Calls for Patience with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the potential to be the biggest star in the game. At the age of 15, he has achieved things which are still not achieved by various stars. Amidst this, Robin Uthappa has urged for careful handling of Vaibhav for his development.
Former India wicketkeeper batsman Robin Uthappa has called for cricket fraternity to treat youth sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with care and expressed belief the kid has the ability to make a bigger mark in white-ball cricket than Sachin Tendulkar. But, talent is not enough for a prodigy and proper guidance and management will see him achieving what he truly desires in his career, Uthappa said.
Drawing comparisons with former Indian stars Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw, Uthappa pointed out how immense expectations at a young age can derail a promising career if players are not nurtured in the right environment. He also highlighted that Sooryavanshi has got an extraordinary talent but the most important thing is to focus on his long term development.
Uthappa feels that India needs to not put too much pressure on the youngster and give him all the infrastructure he needs to thrive. His observations have stoked the debate on the balance between a strong start and long-term development in Indian cricket.