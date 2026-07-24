Sure Bet of the Day, July 24! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

The Hundred Women’s Competition - Birmingham Phoenix (Women) vs Trent Rockets (Women)

Moving to the 4th match of the Hundred Women’s Tournament, the Birmingham Phoenix Women will be up against the Trent Rockets Women at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST on 24th July 2026 with Trent Rockets Women entering as the favourites in the match.

Parimatch Best Odds Trent Rockets (Women) 1.74 Place a bet

Dafabet Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix (Women) 2.10 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets (Women) Still Well Backed?

Trent Rockets Women have been on a 3 match winning streak from their last tournament and will be entering the contest with an edge over their opposition. In the batting department, they are backed with Nat Sciver-Brunt who has made 290 runs from the last 10 innings with a strike rate of 144.27 while Ashleigh Gardner has got 250 runs from the last 10 innings and is holding a strike rate of 148.8. Amongst the bowlers, Ashleigh Gardner is again in the records book with 12 wickets from 10 matches and holding a strike rate of 14.08.

Birmingham Phoenix Women have been able to win just 1 match from their last 5 matches and even in the head-to-head record, they are behind 3-2 against the Trent Rockets Women in their last 5 meetings. Elllyse Perry is the one who holds 258 runs from the last 10 innings with a strike rate of 120.56 while in the bowling department, the heroics of Phoebe Brett are talked about as she has picked 4 wickets from the 2 matches with a strike rate of 10 for the team in the tournament.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Having an average score of 172 in the first innings, the Edgbaston, Birmingham holds a balanced game between both bat and ball. With the weather being perfect and sunny, the batsman will have a chance to get their best play out. Considering the team formation and the form, Trent Rockets Women holds an advantage against the Birmingham Phoenix Women in the 4th match of the tournament.

The Hundred Men’s Competition - Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

Playing the game in the Hundred Men’s Tournament, the Birmingham Phoenix will be in a crucial contest against the Trent Rockets at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The contest is scheduled to start on 24th July, 2026, from 11:00 PM IST, and the odds are tilted more in favour of the Trent Rockets for this game.

Parimatch Best Odds Trent Rockets 1.68 Place a bet

Dafabet Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix 2.18 Place a bet

Why are Trent Rockets Men Still Well Backed?

Playing their first game of the 2026 season, the Trent Rockets will be looking to keep up their form from last season as they had 2 wins from their last 4 matches. In the batting department, they have Tom Banton, who has made 257 runs from 10 matches and has a strike rate of 132.47, while Dan Mousley has got 44 runs from 2 matches and has a strike rate of 125.71. Being the bowler, Ben Sanderson has been able to get 3 wickets from the 1 match played while keeping up a strike rate of 13. In the last 5 head-to-head matches, the Trent Rockets are leading with 3 wins against the Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix will be entering the contest with just 2 wins from the last 5 matches and will be relying on Joe Clarke, who has made 229 runs from the 8 matches and has a strike rate of 153.69, while Will Smeed has got 125 runs from the 8 matches and a strike rate of 142.04. In the bowling department, Chris Wood has got 7 wickets from the 7 matches while keeping a bowling strike rate of 12.85.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The match between the Trent Rockets and the Birmingham Phoenix will be played on a used pitch, the wicket might slow down and hence the bowlers will have a chance to control the game in the middle overs. The spinners might be able to put up the pressure on the batters and hence considering this, the Trent Rockets are in a better position than Birmingham Phoenix in the upcoming contest and hence are the favourites to win the contest.

Global Super League - Desert Vipers vs Lahore Qalandars

After starting the Global Super League with a bang, the Desert Vipers will be meeting the Lahore Qalandars in the 3rd match of the tournament on 24th July, 2026 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Currently, the Desert Vipers are being treated as the favourites in the match.

Parimatch Best Odds Desert Vipers 1.82 Place a bet

Dafabet Best Odds Lahore Qalandars 2.10 Place a bet

Why are Desert Vipers Still Well Backed?

In the Global Super League, Desert Vipers head into this contest with plenty of confidence after winning four of their last five matches. Their only defeat during this run has done little to slow their momentum, as the batting and bowling units have consistently delivered under pressure. Andries Gous has been in outstanding touch, scoring 153 runs in his last four innings at an average of 76.5 and a strike rate close to 178. Kyle Mayers also adds stability with the bat and provides another useful bowling option. Matiullah Khan made an impressive start with two wickets in his recent outing, while captain Shadab Khan remains a proven match winner with both bat and ball. With several players carrying strong form and a balanced squad, the Desert Vipers look well placed and hold a slight edge heading into this clash.

Lahore Qalandars arrive after a winning start to the tournament and have also won four of their last five matches across competitions. Their squad features several experienced performers capable of changing games quickly. Abdullah Shafique will be expected to lead the batting after scoring 253 runs in his last 10 matches, while Michael Bracewell has contributed in both departments with 114 runs at a strike rate above 175 and four wickets in his last three appearances. Usama Mir remains an important bowling option after taking six wickets in his previous seven matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the pitch report, Providence Stadium in Guyana is expected to offer plenty of assistance to bowlers, especially the spinners. The dry surface usually slows down as the match progresses, making stroke play more difficult and bringing variations into play. Batters who settle in early can still score well, but partnerships will be crucial, with a first innings total of around 140 to 150 likely to be competitive. Both teams have quality players, but the Desert Vipers enter this match in stronger recent form with a balanced batting and bowling attack. That gives the Vipers a slight edge over Lahore Qalandars in this contest.