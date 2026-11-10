Sure Bet of the Day, November 10! Take Control of Every Match Line

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India 1.62 Place a bet New Zealand 2.29 Place a bet

India tour of New Zealand - India vs New Zealand

The 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand is set to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Seeing the odds of the match, the Indian team have the upper hand while entering the contest.

Why is India Still Well Backed?

With two wins in their last three matches, India will enter the contest aiming to continue their positive recent record against New Zealand. Shubman Gill has been in outstanding batting form, scoring 713 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 101.86 and a strike rate of 118.24. Rohit Sharma has also added 550 runs at an average of 55.00. Among the bowlers, Gurnoor Brar has picked up 18 wickets in 10 matches, while Axar Patel has taken seven wickets in five games at an economy rate of 4.62.

New Zealand will look to make the most of their home conditions at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The hosts have won two of their last five matches, although their recent form also includes three defeats. Will Young has scored 242 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 24.20, while Nick Kelly has contributed 216 runs in five games at 43.20. With the ball, Jacob Duffy has claimed 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 5.74. Michael Bracewell has also taken eight wickets in five appearances.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the third ODI moves to Seddon Park in Hamilton, the surface is expected to offer a good contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score in ODIs is 261, but recent matches have seen that figure drop to 236. Chasing teams have enjoyed greater success, winning 18 of 30 matches. With New Zealand's strong home record, India will need a disciplined performance, but their recent form gives them the favourites tag here.

Women's Big Bash League - Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women

In the 17th match of the Women's Big Bash League, the Hobart Hurricanes Women have been scheduled to play against the Adelaide Strikers Women at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The odds are in the favour of Adelaide Strikers Women.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Women 1.82 Place a bet Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.92 Place a bet

Why is Adelaide Strikers Women Still Well Backed?

In the contest, Adelaide Strikers Women will aim to improve their position after collecting just one win from three matches. They occupy sixth place with two points and a net run rate of -0.483. Laura Wolvaardt has been a key contributor, scoring 326 runs in her last eight matches at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 130.40. Madeline Penna has also scored 271 runs in 10 games at 38.71. Their bowling options include Eleanor Larosa and Amanda-Jade Wellington, who have taken nine wickets each in their recent appearances.

In the upcoming WBBL clash against Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes Women will be eager to secure their first victory of the season after losing all four matches so far. They currently sit eighth in the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.557. Lizelle Lee has scored 221 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 27.63 and an impressive strike rate of 150.34. Nicola Carey has added 155 runs in nine games. With the ball, Heather Graham has taken 14 wickets, while Molly Strano has claimed 11.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming WBBL clash, Bellerive Oval in Hobart is expected to offer a balanced surface with some early assistance for fast bowlers through seam and swing. Batting should become easier as the match progresses, with the shorter boundaries and quick outfield supporting stroke play. The average first-innings T20I score is around 163, while pacers claim approximately 69% of wickets. Adelaide Strikers Women are looking as the better team here.