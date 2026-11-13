Sure Bet of the Day, November 13! India vs New Zealand: A Solid Bet of 1.74

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

India will depend heavily on their experienced batting combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit has amassed 550 runs in his last 10 matches at an impressive average of 55, whereas Kohli has scored 393 runs in eight matches at 56.14. With the ball, Gurnoor Brar has picked up 18 wickets in 10 matches, while Axar Patel has taken seven wickets in five appearances at an economy rate of 4.62.

New Zealand will be determined to make the most of their home conditions and challenge the visitors. Will Young has scored 242 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 24.2, while Nick Kelly has accumulated 216 runs in five matches at 43.2. Jacob Duffy has claimed 11 wickets in seven matches, making him an important bowling option for the hosts.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the fourth ODI between New Zealand and India at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, the pitch is expected to provide a competitive contest between bat and ball. The venue has an average first-innings score of 268 in ODIs, with chasing teams winning 54% of matches. Fast bowlers have claimed 76% of ODI wickets, suggesting pace could play a crucial role. However, batters can also enjoy good scoring opportunities once settled. Considering India's recent form and batting strength, India have the edge here