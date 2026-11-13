Sure Bet of the Day, November 14! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Women's Big Bash League - Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women

The 22nd match of the Women’s Big Bash League will be played on 14th November, 2026 at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth. The odds are currently in the favour of Perth Scorchers Women.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Perth Scorchers Women 1.72 Place a bet Adelaide Strikers Women 2.00 Place a bet

Why are Perth Scorchers Women Still Well Backed?

The Scorchers have enjoyed an outstanding start to their campaign, winning all five matches and collecting 10 points with an impressive net run rate of +1.469. Beth Mooney will be central to their batting plans, having scored 452 runs in nine matches at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 140.8. Sophie Devine has also contributed 287 runs and claimed 17 wickets, while Alana King has taken 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.16.

Adelaide Strikers Women, meanwhile, have experienced an inconsistent campaign, winning two and losing two of their four matches. They currently occupy fifth position with four points and a net run rate of -0.350. Laura Wolvaardt has been a consistent performer, accumulating 337 runs at an average of 42.13, while Madeline Penna has added 278 runs. With the ball, Eleanor Larosa has picked up nine wickets in seven matches, and Amanda-Jade Wellington has claimed eight wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming clash at the WACA Ground in Perth, the pitch is expected to provide assistance to bowlers, particularly spinners. The venue has recorded an average first-innings score of 147 across the last 10 matches, with approximately seven wickets falling per game. Teams batting first have won 60% of these contests, suggesting an advantage in setting a target. With bowlers enjoying greater support, Perth Scorchers Women have the edge here.

England Lions tour of West Indies

England Lions tour of West Indies - West Indies A vs England Lions

Being the 4th unofficial ODI of the England Lions tour of West Indies, the West Indies A will take on the England Lions at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The odds are coming in the favour of the England Lions.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England Lions 1.30 Place a bet West Indies A 3.10 Place a bet

Why are the England Lions Still Well Backed?

England Lions will enter the contest with considerable confidence despite losing their previous two matches. They have dominated the recent head-to-head record, winning all five encounters listed against West Indies A. James Rew has been outstanding in the List A series, accumulating 208 runs in two innings at an average of 208.00, while Ben McKinney has scored 169 runs at 84.50. Eddie Jack leads their List A bowling charts with six wickets at an average of 13.33. Rehan Ahmed has also impressed, contributing 152 T20 runs and maintaining a List A economy rate of 4.08.

The hosts have struggled throughout the series, suffering four defeats in their last five matches, with one game ending without a result. Keacy Carty has been a bright spot, scoring 132 runs in two List A innings at an impressive average of 66.00. However, the batting unit needs greater consistency to challenge the visitors. Oshane Thomas has claimed four wickets in two innings, while Jakeem Pollard has also contributed with the ball in the T20 leg, taking five wickets at an average of 7.20.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the fourth unofficial ODI takes place at Warner Park in Basseterre, the limited historical data makes it difficult to determine the pitch's exact behaviour. Recent T20 records show an average first-innings score of 182 across four scorecards, with the highest total being 209/4. The surface has witnessed contributions from both batters and bowlers, making individual performances important. Considering their stronger recent form, England Lions have the favourites tag.