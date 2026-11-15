Sure Bet of the Day, November 15! India vs New Zealand: A Solid Bet of 1.56

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

India will look to strengthen their advantage after winning two of the last three completed matches against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma has been in excellent batting form, scoring 502 runs in 10 matches at an average of 55.78. Virat Kohli has also delivered consistently, accumulating 393 runs in nine matches at 56.14. Among the bowlers, Gurnoor Brar has claimed 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.64, while Axar Patel has picked up seven wickets at an impressive economy of 4.62.

New Zealand have endured an inconsistent run, registering one win, three defeats and one no-result in their last five matches. New Zealand will depend heavily on captain Mitchell Santner, whose all-round abilities could prove valuable, alongside Michael Bracewell, who has claimed seven wickets in the series. Will Young and Tim Seifert will be important batting options, while Finn Allen's aggressive approach could provide a quick start. Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy will strengthen the pace attack.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the fifth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, the pitch is expected to offer a good contest between bat and ball. Historical ODI records show an average first-innings score of 268, increasing to 276 across the last 10 matches. Chasing teams have a slight advantage, winning seven of 13 ODIs, while batting first has produced six victories. Considering their strong venue record, India are the favourites here.