Sure Bet of the Day, November 11! Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: A Solid Bet of 1.74

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Why are the Perth Scorchers Women Still Well Backed?

For the upcoming 18th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026/27, Perth Scorchers Women will aim to continue their unbeaten run against Sydney Thunder Women on November 11 at the WACA Ground in Perth. Scorchers currently occupy the top position with 8 points from 4 matches, having won all four games and maintaining an impressive net run rate of 1.659. Beth Mooney has scored 527 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 75.29, while Sophie Devine has contributed 278 runs. Alana King leads their bowling options with 18 wickets at an economy of 7.39.

For Sydney Thunder Women, this fixture presents an opportunity to challenge the table-toppers and improve their position in the competition. They currently sit third with 4 points from 4 matches, recording 2 wins and 2 defeats, alongside a net run rate of 0.481. Phoebe Litchfield has accumulated 282 runs in her last 10 matches at a strike rate of 163, while Heather Knight has scored 242 runs at an average of 40.33. Georgia Voll has claimed 12 wickets at an economy of 8.05.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the November 11 clash, the WACA Ground in Perth is expected to favour bowlers, particularly fast bowlers. The last 10 matches have produced an average score of 147, with around 7 wickets falling per game. Teams batting first average 146 compared to 135 in the second innings. The venue has favoured bowlers in 7 of 9 T20 matches. Perth Scorchers Women have the advantage here.