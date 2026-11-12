Sure Bet of the Day, November 12! Catch the Fire on the Field Today!

Women's Big Bash League - Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women

In the 19th match of the Women's Big Bash League, the Melbourne Stars Women will be playing against the Brisbane Heat Women at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. The odds are in the favour of Brisbane Heat Women.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Brisbane Heat Women 1.80 Place a bet Melbourne Stars Women 1.90 Place a bet

Why are Brisbane Heat Women Still Well Backed?

Brisbane Heat Women occupy fourth place with four points from four matches, recording two wins and two losses. Their recent results show back-to-back victories after three defeats, offering some encouragement heading into this contest. Charli Knott has scored 263 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.30 and a strike rate of 132.82, while Georgia Redmayne has added 259 runs at 28.78. Sarah Glenn has taken 10 wickets in six matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.04, with Lucy Hamilton also claiming 10 wickets.

Melbourne Stars Women currently sit seventh with just 2 points from five matches, having won once and lost four games. Their recent form has been concerning, with four consecutive defeats following their only victory. Meg Lanning remains an important batting option, scoring 354 runs in 10 matches at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 116.44. Annabel Sutherland has contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 176 runs and taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.31. Sophie Day has also claimed nine wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Melbourne Stars Women face Brisbane Heat Women at Junction Oval, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Across five T20 scorecards, the average first-innings total stands at 160, with around seven wickets falling per completed innings. Batters can benefit from the boundary-scoring opportunities, while bowlers should also find chances to make an impact. Brisbane Heat Women have the edge with them

Women's Big Bash League - Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women

Another contest that will see an action packed day is between the Melbourne Renegades Women who will take on the Sydney Sixers Women at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. The odds are in the favour of Sydney Sixers Women.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Sydney Sixers Women 1.59 Place a bet Melbourne Renegades Women 2.22 Place a bet

Why are Sydney Sixers Women Still Well Backed?

Sydney Sixers Women enter as one of the strongest sides in the competition. They are second in the points table with eight points from four matches, having won all four games. Ellyse Perry has been exceptional with 521 runs in 10 matches at an average of 74.43 and a strike rate of 147.17. Ashleigh Gardner has added 348 runs at a strike rate of 164.15 and has also taken 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38. Melie Kerr has contributed 11 wickets in nine matches.

Melbourne Renegades Women will look to build on their recent performances and challenge the in-form Sydney Sixers. The Renegades are fifth in the WBBL 2026/27 standings with four points from four matches, having won two and lost two. Georgia Wareham has been their standout performer, scoring 329 runs at an average of 47 and an impressive strike rate of 159.7 in 10 matches. She has also taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.35. Courtney Webb has contributed 165 runs, while Milly Illingworth has claimed 10 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the upcoming clash at Junction Oval, Melbourne, the surface is likely to provide opportunities for both batters and bowlers. T20 records from five matches indicate a first-innings average of 160 runs, while approximately seven wickets fall in a completed innings. The ground's scoring conditions suggest that batters can find runs through boundaries, but bowlers should have enough opportunities to take wickets. Sydney Sixers Women have the edge with them.