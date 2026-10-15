Sure Bet of the Day, October 15! Oman vs Canada: A Solid Bet of 1.72

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Why is Oman Still Well Backed?

For the Oman team, their form in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 has been driven by a strong batting core and effective bowling performances. Jatinder Singh leads the batting charts with 823 runs, two centuries and four fifties, while Hammad Mirza has scored 653 runs, including a century. Mohammad Nadeem averages an impressive 52.33, although he has played fewer matches. With the ball, Shakeel Ahmed has been outstanding, taking 54 wickets at an average of 14.50, supported by S Shrivastava's 31 wickets and Aamir Kaleem's economical bowling.

For the Canada team, the campaign has featured dependable batting contributions and promising performances from its leading bowlers. H Thaker is the standout batter with 835 runs at an average of 37.95, including two centuries and four fifties. Pargat Singh has contributed 744 runs, while S Movva has scored 573 runs and provided valuable wicketkeeping. In bowling, Kaleem Sana leads Canada's attack with 44 wickets, followed by D Heyliger with 35 and Zahid Shirzad with 17.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 1, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The true bounce and pace should help batters score freely during the powerplay, while the short boundaries could encourage big hitting. As the surface dries and wears, spinners may find more grip and turn in the middle overs. Early humidity could also assist seamers with some swing. A first-innings total of 160–195 could be competitive, and Oman have a better chance of winning the match here.