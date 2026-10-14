Sure Bet of the Day, October 14! India vs West Indies: A Solid Bet of 1.26

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

India will look to build on their recent performances in the series. India’s form across their last five matches reads four wins and one defeat, reflecting their consistent results. Abhishek Sharma has scored 409 runs in his last 10 matches at a strike rate of 236.41, while Ishan Kishan has contributed 339 runs at an average of 48.43. With the ball, Axar Patel has claimed 11 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 7.75, while Arshdeep Singh has taken nine wickets in five matches. India won the previous T20I by 14 runs on October 11 and have won three of the last five listed meetings against West Indies.

With West Indies aiming to respond in the fourth T20I, their recent form shows two wins and three defeats across their last five matches. Shai Hope has scored 367 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 45.88, while Sherfane Rutherford has amassed 321 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 169.84. In the bowling department, Shamar Joseph has taken 19 wickets in 10 matches, while Roston Chase has claimed nine wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 8.41.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the pitch is generally known for favouring batters, with its flat surface, consistent bounce and good pace allowing players to play attacking shots freely. Short boundaries of around 66–69 metres and a quick outfield further encourage big scoring. Fast bowlers may find some early movement, while spinners could get assistance as the surface wears. Dew is expected to have minimal impact under suitable conditions. Considering these factors, India have the edge here.