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Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India 1.56 Place a bet New Zealand 2.27 Place a bet

India tour of New Zealand - India vs New Zealand

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington. Currently, the Indian team are the favourites to win the match and take the series home.

Why are India Still Well Backed?

New Zealand’s recent form has been inconsistent, with two wins and three defeats or abandoned results across its last five listed matches. The team has also lost its last two encounters against India, both by four wickets. Among the batters, Glenn Phillips has scored 157 runs in three matches at an impressive average of 78.50 and a strike rate of 178.40. Bevon Jacobs has contributed 201 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 159.52. With the ball, captain Mitchell Santner has taken 11 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.41, while Josh Clarkson has claimed five wickets in three matches.

India’s recent form features three wins, one defeat and one no-result in the last five listed matches. India has also won four of the last five head-to-head encounters, highlighting its recent dominance. Among the batters, Shreyas Iyer has scored 280 runs in 10 matches at an average of 31.11, while Abhishek Sharma has accumulated 269 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 185.51. In bowling, Axar Patel has taken nine wickets in nine matches, while Arshdeep Singh has claimed eight wickets in six matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Hnry Stadium in Wellington, the pitch is expected to provide a good balance between batting and bowling. The surface offers consistent bounce and pace, allowing batters to play attacking shots confidently. Fast bowlers could find early seam movement, while the stadium’s strong winds may influence swing and ball control. Spinners might receive limited assistance, making variations important. With short-pitched bowling and large boundaries also playing a role, smart tactics will be crucial. Considering recent form, India have the edge here

Australia tour of South Africa - Australia vs South Africa

With the series tied at 1-1, the Australian team and South African team will meet in the 33rd match of the test series. Coming to the odds, the South African team are the favourites to win the contest.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds South Africa 1.78 Place a bet Australia 1.92 Place a bet

Why are South Africa Still Well Backed?

For the South Africa team, the side enters the third Test against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town, with strong recent form, having won four of its last five matches. South Africa currently sits third in the World Test Championship standings with 48 points from six matches, including four victories and two defeats. Wiaan Mulder has scored 741 runs in nine matches at an average of 57, while Ryan Rickelton has added 573 runs at 44.08. With the ball, Simon Harmer has taken 34 wickets in six matches, and Marco Jansen has claimed 29 wickets in seven matches.

For the Australia team, the visitors will look to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship standings, where they lead with 108 points from 12 matches, including nine wins and three losses. Their recent form has been mixed, with three victories and two defeats in their last five matches. Travis Head has scored 881 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.37, while Steven Smith has accumulated 579 runs in nine matches. Mitchell Starc has been outstanding with 56 wickets in 10 matches, supported by Scott Boland’s 31 wickets in seven matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, the pitch is expected to offer an exciting contest between bat and ball in this Test match. The fresh surface should provide good bounce, swing, and seam movement, giving fast bowlers an advantage early on. Batters will need patience and sound technique to build substantial scores. As the match progresses, spinners could find extra grip and turn, particularly from the third day onward. Overall, South Africa’s familiarity with home conditions could prove crucial, and South Africa have the edge here