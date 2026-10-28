Sure Bet of the Day, October 28! India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: A Solid Bet of 1.45

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Why is India Women Still Well Backed?

For the third ODI against Zimbabwe Women on October 28, 2026, India Women will enter the match after winning the first two games convincingly. They won the opening ODI by nine wickets, with 137 balls remaining, before securing the second match by 121 runs. India sit eighth in the supplied standings with four points from two matches, two wins, no losses and an impressive net run rate of +2.802. Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 447 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 55.88, while Smriti Mandhana has accumulated 421 runs at 46.78. With the ball, Deepti Sharma has claimed 22 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 5.88, while Shree Charani has taken 17 wickets at 5.80.

Zimbabwe Women are listed tenth in the standings with two points from their first two matches, recording one win and 10 losses overall in the displayed table, with a net run rate of -2.724. Beloved Biza has scored 304 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 30.40, while Modester Mupachikwa has made 239 runs in seven matches at 34.14. Nyasha Gwanzura has taken seven wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 4.93, making her an important bowling option.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Kotambi Stadium pitch report, the Vadodara surface is expected to favour batters, offering good bounce and pace once the initial movement settles. Fast bowlers may find early swing and seam assistance with the new ball, while spinners could become effective as the pitch wears. The average first-innings ODI score is around 270–280, suggesting strong scoring potential. Teams may prefer bowling first to exploit early conditions. India Women have the edge here.