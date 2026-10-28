Sure Bet of the Day, October 29! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

Pakistan ODI Tri-Series - England vs Sri Lanka

The 6th match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series is set to be played between England and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The odds are currently in the favour of England for the contest.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds England 1.81 Place a bet Sri Lanka 1.95 Place a bet

Why are England Still Well Backed?

As England prepare to face Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series on October 29, 2026, they will be looking to improve their recent results. England are third in the standings with zero points after three matches, having lost all three games, and their net run rate stands at -0.733. Joe Root has scored 544 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 90.67, while Harry Brook has accumulated 520 runs at 57.78 and an impressive strike rate of 141.30. With the ball, Gus Atkinson has claimed 12 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 5.57. Will Jacks has also contributed 11 wickets in 10 matches.

Sri Lanka sit second in the standings with two points from two matches, recording one win and one defeat, with a net run rate of -0.348. Pavan Rathnayake has scored 474 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 52.67, while Kusal Mendis has made 427 runs at 53.38. Among the bowlers, Asitha Fernando has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.77, while Dunith Wellalage has collected eight wickets in seven matches. Sri Lanka recently defeated England by two wickets on October 22, 2026, adding further interest to this rematch.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the England vs Sri Lanka ODI at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the pitch is expected to favour batters, offering a flat surface, consistent bounce, and plenty of opportunities for stroke-play. Fast bowlers may find some early movement by bowling aggressively into the pitch. Dew under the floodlights could make gripping the ball difficult, benefiting teams chasing targets. First-innings scores generally range between 215 and 251 runs, while square boundaries measure approximately 75 metres. England are the favourites here

Afghanistan v Zimbabwe

The 2nd T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The odds are currently tied in the favour of Afghanistan for the upcoming match between the two teams.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Afghanistan 1.29 Place a bet Zimbabwe 3.50 Place a bet

Why are Afghanistan Still Well Backed?

Afghanistan’s recent results at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their recent form shows one win, three losses and one abandoned match in their last five games. Afghanistan have also dominated recent head-to-head encounters, winning all five of their last five T20I meetings with Zimbabwe. Ibrahim Zadran has scored 271 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 132.19. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has added 227 runs at a strike rate of 141.87. With the ball, Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai have each claimed 12 wickets in their recent matches.

In the second T20I, Zimbabwe will aim to challenge Afghanistan and improve their recent record against them. Zimbabwe have recorded two wins and three losses in their last five matches, showing mixed form ahead of the contest. Ryan Burl has scored 223 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 31.86, while Brian Bennett has contributed 197 runs at a strike rate of 131.33. Brad Evans has been a key bowling option, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches, although his economy rate stands at 9.91. Blessing Muzarabani has collected seven wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 7.86.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the pitch is generally slow and low, making batting challenging as the match progresses. Spinners are likely to benefit from grip and turn, while fast bowlers may find some movement with the new ball. Short boundaries of approximately 57 metres square and 62 metres straight offer scoring opportunities for aggressive batters. Under lights, the ball may skid onto the bat, influencing tactical decisions. Afghanistan have the edge here.