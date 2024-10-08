From WPL to WBBL- Ranking the Top Women's Cricket Leagues

(WPL 2024 Captain's photoshoot)

The growth of T20 leagues and Women's cricket has been on a substantial mark over the past few years. In this blog, we will be diving into the world of Women's cricket leagues, which have been a lot popular among cricket fans and players. These leagues bring out extraordinary talent, more entertainment for the fans, and more opportunities for the female cricketers to showcase their talent to the world. Such Cricket Leagues have been a place where the local talents are able to share the stage with the International spectacles, through which the Women's T20 leagues have been shaping a new way for the growth of Women's cricket. But the question is, out of so many leagues available for Women's cricket, which one of them is the most popular among the others?

1. Women's Premier League

Emerged just two years ago, the Women's Premier League has been the most popular cricket league for female cricketers. This tournament is being organised every year by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and two seasons of the same have been played till now. Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have been the most dominant teams in the tournament, having won one title each. Delhi Capitals has been the most consistent team in this tournament, reaching the finals of both seasons and the team is yet to win their first title.

There are a total of five teams which are currently a part of the Women's Premier League, competing against each other in the Round Robin tournament format, similar to the Indian Premier League. The first week of the second edition of the Women's Premier League reached 50 million viewers. Along with that, the fans have shown immense attention towards this tournament, just like the Indian Premier League.

(RCB Women with the WPL 2024 title)

The association of various team names along with the popular IPL teams have also helped this tournament to be successful. Moreover, this is the only tournament where the cricket fans would be able to watch the Indian female cricketers perform in the T20 league with the other foreign players in the same team and also against each other. With every season, the growth of WPL can be seen in massive numbers, which makes it top ranked Premier League for women's cricket.

2. Charlotte Edwards Cup

Dedicated to the legendary female cricketer of England Charlotte Edwards, the Charlotte Edwards Cup was first started in the year 2021 and till now three seasons of the tournament have been played, with its fourth season about to begin on 18 May 2024. It is being administered by the England and Wales Cricket Board, with 8 teams taking part in this tournament.

Southern Vipers have been the most dominant team in this tournament, with two titles as they eye for their third title in the upcoming season. The South East Stars were the winners of the first edition of the tournament, defeating Northern Diamonds in the final match of the first season. Since the County teams participate across this tournament, fans are not able to see various International players participating in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

(Southern Vipers with the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 title)

However, over the past few seasons, there has been an increased participation of international players in this tournament, which has also led to a substantial increase in its viewership. This has been a tournament where the English young talents get a chance to showcase their skills and dedication towards the game with the other international level players.

3. Women's Big Bash League

One of the oldest Women's cricket leagues to ever exist is the Women's Big Bash League, which was first played in the year 2016. This tournament is being organised and administered by the Cricket Australia Board and has hosted several seasons, as the tournament starts in the month of December and continues till the upcoming year.

There are a total of eight teams which are a part of this tournament as they go against each other in a Round Robin format to win the title. Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, and Sydney Thunder have been among the most successful teams in the history of the Women's Big Bash League, with each of them having won two titles each.

(Adelaide Strikers Women with the WBBL 22-23 title)

Gaining a lot of popularity from its male counterpart, the Big Bash League, and also being among the first T20 leagues for the female cricketers, there are several Indian women cricketers also who have been a part of this tournament. With the introduction of the Indian players in the overseas draft of this tournament, its viewership has surged a lot over the past few years.

4. The Hundred (Women's)

Being a totally different shorter format of the game, launched and administered by the England and Wales Cricket Board, The Hundred is also one of the most popular cricket leagues for the female cricketers all over the world. Since this is a much shorter format of the game, it can attract more viewers as compared to the other women's T20 leagues ranked below them.

The first season of the Hundred Women's was played in the same year as that of the Men's tournament, which is 2021. Oval Invincibles Women are currently the most successful team in this tournament, having won two titles in the shorter format of the game. With fast paced action along with 10 balls per over, The Hundred Women's Cricket League has offered a lot of entertainment to the fans.

(Oval Invincibles with the Hundred 2022 title)

Various sources even reveal that the England and Wales Cricket Board are able to turn out millions of revenue with the help of this tournament every year. Even in the 2023 edition of this tournament, it was announced that the tournament will be played in sponsorship with Marvel Comics, and the price paid to the cricket board for the same still remains unknown.

5. Women's Super Smash

Although the Women's Super Smash is the oldest Women's cricket league, it is still not as popular as compared to the other leagues mentioned above. This tournament is administered by the New Zealand Cricket and the first season of the same was played in the year 2007. This tournament had changed its name three times before the cricket board changed its name to Women's Super Smash for the 2018-19 season.

(Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women in Super Smash 23-24)

Six teams participate in this tournament which is being held every year from December and continues till January, where the teams go against each other in the Round Robin format. Wellington Blaze is the most dominant team in this tournament, having won the championship eight times, as they are followed by Canterbury Magicians, who have won the title six times.

Canterbury Magicians were the first-ever champions of the Women’s Super Smash League which was played in 2007-08. Wellington Blaze holds the record for most consecutive title wins, as they won three consecutive seasons from the 2012-13 season to the 2014-15 season.