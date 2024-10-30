The Gentlemen’s Game: How IPL Softened Cricket's Aggression

(MS Dhoni and Mustafizur Rahman unite in IPL 2024, forging an unlikely partnership)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought several changes to the cricket scenario ever since its inaugural season. It has also changed the focus of the sport from the aggressive approach towards entertainment. In the old times, cricket was known for its aggression as the players would not be able to withstand their opponents on the field, leading to various sledging moments along with some fiery clashes. But the IPL has changed it with its glamorous and commercial aspects. Players who were fierce competitors in the International games are now playing for the same team in the IPL. In this blog, fans will be able to look at some instances in which fierce rivals at the international level worked together in a friendly environment for the Indian Premier League.

Fierce Rivalries Broken Down by the IPL

The old-generation cricket fans remember watching the International matches where the players would not be able to spend even an over without showing aggression to their opponents. However, the Indian Premier League has brought down several instances where the arch-rivals at the international level have been seen together in a friendly environment, playing for the same team.

1. Steven Smith and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Steven Smith have been the arch-rivals in the past, which can be seen across various Border Gavaskar Trophy matches, as they were definitely not able to withstand each other. During the 2014-15 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Steven Smith was playing a well-established innings, smashing the Indian bowlers when Rohit Sharma came to bowl.

Rohit Sharma bowled a delivery that connected with Smith's pads, and he started appealing for the same. The umpire had no interest in the appeal while Rohit continued to do so, which made Smith say some abusive words to him. Virat Kohli immediately went towards Steven Smith and told him to “Stay within your limits.” This argument took a heated turn as even the umpires and other fellow players stepped in to separate Kohli and Smith.

(Virat Kohli and Steven Smith in a heated exchange during the BGT 2014-15)

But during the 2019 IPL, Virat Kohli and Steven Smith had set out their differences which was made clear to the fans after having a look at their laughter-filled conversations during the toss time. This was during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore when fans and commentators spotted these two arch-rivals together. Besides this, there have been several moments in International cricket where both the cricketers are seen together.

2. David Warner and Rohit Sharma

During the 2014-15 India tour of Australia, David Warner and Rohit Sharma also got involved in a heated exchange at Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma said some abusive words to the Australian opener, to which Warner responded by saying, “speak English,” which sparked an argument between both of them.

(David Warner and Rohit Sharma in a heated argument while Suresh Raina steps in)

In an interview, David Warner also said that if Rohit Sharma had said it in English on the big screen, he would have been penalised by the committees. However, the Indian Premier League have made these two players fellow mates, as the fans have seen them have friendly conversations for several years when David Warner and Rohit Sharma stepped together for the match toss.

3. Mustafizur Rahman and MS Dhoni

There was a time when India and Bangladesh also used to be fierce rivals in International Cricket, as several heated exchanges have taken place between these two teams across several games. In the first ODI match between India and Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2015, Mustafizur Rahman got into a soft collision with Rohit Sharma, who pointed a finger at him.

Later in the 25th over, when MS Dhoni was against Mustafizur Rahman, he hit the ball for a single, and Rahman came to his running path, which led to a serious collision between both of them, as Dhoni allegedly pushed Mustafizur to complete his run. Their collision also took an aggressive turn in the game, as the players even exchanged a heated argument.

(Mustafizur Rahman and MS Dhoni collide in a high-stakes India vs Bangladesh match)

But in the IPL 2024 season, Mustafizur Rahman has been playing for Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. There have been various wholesome moments captured by the cameras, such as when MS Dhoni and Mustafizur Rahman were spotted together on the field having friendly talks or Dhoni praising Rahman's bowling skills.

4. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have also been rivals due to The Ashes series, as they have also been involved in several heated exchanges and sledging moments. In an incident, Bairstow bumped into Cameron Bancroft during the Ashes match, and Warner sledged him by saying that he should not headbutt his own teammates.

This definitely started an argument between Warner and Bairstow on the field as the players came to separate them from each other. Later, when Bairstow made his century in another Test, he celebrated it by headbutting his helmet, which was another sledging moment for David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

(David Warner and Jonny Bairstow jubilantly celebrate their extraordinary partnership)

However, in the IPL 2019 season, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner were a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and their dominant batting duo was seen smashing bowlers in almost every game. This created a friendly bond between these two, who were going against each other in the Ashes series.

5. Steven Smith and Kagiso Rabada

The South African players also have their own set of aggressive moments against the Australian players. One of them came between Kagiso Rabada and Steven Smith during the South Africa vs Australia Test series in 2018. Rabada was able to take the wicket of Steven Smith, and he did an aggressive send-off to the Australian batsman.

(Kagiso Rabada delivers an aggressive send-off to Steven Smith, igniting tensions)

After taking the wicket of Steven Smith, Rabada screamed in his face and also had a shoulder bump with him, which came in as a level-two offence for the bowler. For this, he was also banned by the ICC for the remainder of the series, and it was one of the most heated arguments between Smith and Rabada during the test match.

However, Smith and Rabada were also a part of the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL, as they played together in the 2021 season. Various moments have been seen by the players and fans, where the two had laughter-filled conversations with each other during the match and even during the post-match interviews.

6. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler

The IPL fans couldn't forget the fierce rivalry between Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler, as it started and ended in the IPL only during the 2019 IPL season when Kings XI Punjab went against Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin mankad Jos Buttler which resulted in Buttler losing his wicket at the score of 14 runs.

(Ashwin dismisses Buttler with Mankad during a heated IPL 2019 clash)

This sparked a huge controversy between Ashwin and Buttler, as it even took over the internet within a few minutes. But they have been a part of the Rajasthan Royals team over the recent IPL seasons and have been seen together several times by the cricket fans, which shows that there is not much aggression left between them for each other.

7. Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow also have been involved in a sledging incident against each other. This was during the India versus England Test series in 2022 when Jonny Bairstow was batting at 13 runs in 61 balls. Kohli started sledging Bairstow, which unfortunately backfired for the Indian cricket team. Bairstow scored 93 runs in the next 79 balls, marking his century celebration by taunting Virat Kohli.

(Virat Kohli engages in sledging with Jonny Bairstow during a high-stakes Test match)

This also came out to be one of the most heated arguments between Kohli and Bairstow but the IPL helped them to sort out the differences between each other. But in several IPL matches after that incident, Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow have been seen sharing some wholesome moments with each other.

There have been various other incidents which show that the Indian Premier League had an impact on the aggressive nature of the sport, which was definitely loved by the fans and other viewers. As the aggressive nature of the game is diminishing day by day, the passion for the game still persists which can be seen by the dedication and skills put forward by the players for their respective teams.