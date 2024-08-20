The Ultimate Rankings of IPL Teams Theme Songs That Set the Tone!

(IPL 2024 Captains during a Photoshoot)

Since 2008, the Indian Premier League has been a regular name in every household that loved to watch cricket. However, it’s not just the cricket that made its name with the IPL but also the theme songs that are associated with the teams and are played after every boundary or a wicket which makes the team an emotion for the fans. In the last 17 seasons, there have been 15 teams and each team has got a different theme song and the fans who have connected with them well are the reasons why some of the theme songs are still going on despite the team being not available for the contest now.

Rating the theme songs of the IPL Teams

As summer arrives, so does the IPL tune, signalling cricket's exciting season. From the start, IPL theme songs have added flavour to the matches. These tunes echo through screens, setting the tournament's mood. While new songs are rare, teams update their classics, keeping the IPL vibe alive. Join us as we rewind through IPL history, tracing the evolution of these anthems. From old-school beats to today's hits, these melodies define cricket's pulse over 17 thrilling years.

1. Whistle Podu by Chennai Super Kings

For fans in South India, the Chennai Super Kings aren't just a cricket team; they're like family. With their unwavering support, the Super Kings have become the pride of the region. In 2010, the team gave their fans something special – the Whistle Podu anthem. This catchy tune became an instant hit, capturing the hearts of fans across the country. The Whistle Podu anthem wasn't just any song; it was a symbol of unity and pride. Featuring star players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and others, the anthem showcased the team's spirit and camaraderie.

Shot against the backdrop of everyday life in Chennai, it celebrated the city's vibrant culture and people. What made the anthem even more special was Dhoni's Tamil speech. Hearing their beloved captain speak in their native language filled fans with joy and pride. Every time the Super Kings scored a boundary or took a wicket, the Whistle Podu anthem echoed through stadiums, electrifying the atmosphere and fueling the players with energy.

2. Go Chargers Go by Deccan Chargers

Once upon a time in the world of cricket, there was a team called the Deccan Chargers. They played in the IPL and had some really famous players like Adam Gilchrist, Rohit Sharma, and Andrew Symonds. In 2009, they won the IPL, and it was a big deal! But what people remember the most about the Deccan Chargers is their anthem, "Go Chargers Go." It was like their team's song, and it made fans super excited. The song was sung by a famous music composer named Shaan, who has made lots of great songs.

"Go Chargers Go" wasn't just any song – it was special. It had this catchy tune that everyone loved, and whenever it played, it got fans cheering for their team. Even though the Deccan Chargers aren't around anymore, their anthem still brings back memories for fans. For fans, the anthem was more than just music; it was a symbol of how much they loved their team. Whether they were at the stadium or watching at home, hearing the anthem made them feel proud to support the Chargers.

3. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo by Kolkata Knight Riders

In the IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders team is super special because Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood star, owns a part of it. That's why they needed an awesome theme song, and they got one – "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo." This catchy song is all about winning and having fun, just like KKR plays their matches. What makes it even cooler is that Shah Rukh Khan himself is in the song! His fans love seeing him cheer for the team.

For KKR fans, this anthem is like a good luck charm. Whenever they hear it, they feel pumped up and ready to support their team. Whether they're at the stadium or watching at home, singing along to the anthem is a big part of being a KKR fan. Even now, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo" is still a big hit. It reminds everyone of the excitement and spirit of the Kolkata Knight Riders. It's not just a song – it's a symbol of how awesome KKR and their fans are.

4. Duniya Hila Denge by Mumbai Indians

In the IPL, Mumbai Indians are like superheroes with their awesome wins and huge fan support. They've won the championship five times, which is super cool! Their anthem, "Duniya Hila Denge Ham," is a big hit with fans all over India. This catchy song celebrates Mumbai and its cool things – like the dabbawallahs, kaali peelis taxi drivers, and hawaldars. Plus, it has Hrithik Roshan, a famous Bollywood star, which makes it even more exciting!

For fans, the anthem is like a reminder of Mumbai Indians' amazing journey – from starting out to becoming champions. It shows how strong and determined the team is, which fans really love.

And guess what? Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket legend, is in the anthem too! His presence makes fans feel proud and brings back memories of his awesome cricket days.

5. Front foot pe Khel by Delhi Capitals

In the IPL arena, Delhi's team is known for their electrifying style of play. Though the championship has eluded them, their anthem, "Frontfoot pe Khel," embodies the spirit of their relentless pursuit of victory. With stalwarts like Zaheer Khan, JP Duminy, and Shreyas Iyer leading the charge, the anthem reverberates with the team's fearless determination. It's a rallying cry, urging players to take charge and dominate the game.

Despite the trophy remaining out of reach, the Dynamites' star-studded roster continues to inspire hope and excitement among fans. With each season, they come closer to realizing their dream of IPL glory. "Frontfoot pe Khel" isn't just a song; it's a testament to Delhi's unwavering resilience and the unyielding support of its fans. As they step onto the field, they carry the hopes of an entire city, ready to conquer every challenge that comes their way.