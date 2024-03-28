How Mohammed Siraj become a replacement for Virat Kohli against Australia?

(Mohammed Siraj making his debut in the 2020-21 BGT Series)

In April 2019's IPL, Mohammed Siraj struggled, facing doubts about his cricket future. Fast forward to the 2020-2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, and Siraj's fortunes took a dramatic turn. Once labelled a bowling disappointment, he emerged as a key player, reviving his career. The series showcased his resilience and skill, earning him a spot as a bowler representing India in all three formats. Imagine a debut bowler taking the place of Virat Kohli, India's cricket legend. That's the unexpected twist in Mohammed Siraj's story. How does a bowler fill the shoes of the world's best batsman? It's all about the surprising turns in cricket.

Mohammed Siraj making his debut in the 2020-21 BGT Series

India toured Australia for a 4-match test series in the month of December and they played their first match at Adelaide which proved to be a disaster for the Indian team as they were bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings and it was the Australia team who registered an 8 wickets win and went 1-0 up in the series. Now coming to the 2nd test in Melbourne, Virat Kohli was heading back to India because of some personal commitments and hence the Indian team had to make some changes in the playing XI. Ajinkya Rahane was awarded the captaincy while Mohammed Siraj was included in the playing XI and was making his test debut.

Before the tour, the Indian bowler lost his dad back home. The National Anthem got emotional, with tears rolling down as he remembered his late father and their tough times growing up. Now coming to the match, it was Australia’s decision to bat first and hence India got the chance to start the proceedings with the ball. But Siraj didn’t get the ball in the first session and it looked like he is a replacement of Virat Kohli and might be playing as a pure batter. In the interview, Mohammed Siraj said that:

(Mohammed Siraj was seen crying during the National Anthem in the match against Australia)

“First session toh main bowling kia nahi. Idhar se pehle Jassi Bhai aur Umesh Bhai ne daale fir Ash Bhai aur Jaddu Bhai aa gaye. To maine socha ki kya main Virat bhai ka replacement hoon. Break mai Ajju Bhai ne bola 'Miyan' ek end se tujhe hi daalna hai ab.“

Mohammed Siraj was devastated by the fact that he wasn’t handed the new ball in the innings. But with captain Ajinkya Rahane showing him the correct path, he waited for his opportunity and hence got the desired results. In the first innings, Siraj finished with the figures of 2/40 in his 15 overs while in the second innings, he picked up 3 wickets and gave away just 37 runs in the 21.3 overs bowled by him. India registered an 8-wicket win in the 2nd test match and levelled the series by 1-1 to take the matter in the 3rd test now.

India claimed an amazing 2-1 series by conquering Gabba

After the series was 1-1 with the end of the 2nd test, both the teams now moved to Sydney for the 3rd test where it proved to be a tough fight between both the teams. Australia batted first and it was Steve Smith who scored a century and took the team to 338 while India was bundled out for just 244 runs in the 1st innings. With the second innings, Australia posted a target of 407 runs and it was a tough task for the Indian team. But players like Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari made sure that they stick till the end of the day and hence the match was drawn. The series was now 1-1 and it was the last match at Gabba.

(Indian team celebrating after winning the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy)

Before the fourth test of the series, the Australian players and supporters were confident of winning at the Gabba because they had been victorious on that ground since 1988. Moreover, the Indian team was coming up with youngsters as players such as Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and many others were not taking part in the last match. Coming to the first innings, Australia posted 369 runs with a century from Marnus Labuschagne and coming to the Indian team, they made 336 runs. The partnership of 123 runs between Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur gave India a major comeback in the match.

In the second innings of the match, India was set a target of 328 runs and it was always going to be a difficult one on the day 5 pitch of Gabba. But the start from Shubman Gill who made 91 runs and then the innings from Rishabh Pant who made 89 runs at the end made sure that India went past the winning line and claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 and with the lines “Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand”, the series will always be remembered for the instances like India’s 36 all-out, Mohammed Siraj’s debut, Indian senior going out and youngsters coming up, Rahane’s captaincy, Vihari and Ashwin’s Sydney knock and at the end, claiming the Gabba fortress.