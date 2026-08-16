Devdutt Padikkal might just have sealed the number three spot in the Test format. This was just his fourth innings in the longest format of the game and he went on to smash a century at a time when no other batsman was able to strike the ball well. Now the Indian selectors will have to bring down a big challenge for both Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, which could help them to decide who will be the better number three.