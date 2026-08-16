Devdutt Padikkal Continues His Phenomenal Run in Sri Lanka
Devdutt Padikkal has dominated for the Indian team once again in the series against Sri Lanka. After scoring a magnificent ton in the warm-up match, he also went on to score a century in the first Test. He missed out on a double century, but he still dominated the Lankan bowlers.
Devdutt Padikkal has now sealed the number three spot for the Indian team in the Test format. After being ignored by the selectors for a long time, he decided to make a comeback which no one could have expected. He was named in India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka, and decided to make it a turning point of his career.
In the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, he came in place of Sai Sudharsan at number three, since Sudharsan was not fit. And Padikkal used this moment well, as he went on to score a century for the team.
Following this, he even made it to the playing XI in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. He went on to score a massive total of 167 runs for the team. While he got out in the form of stumping, he was surely disappointed, as his hunger for runs didn't come to an end.
Our Take
Devdutt Padikkal might just have sealed the number three spot in the Test format. This was just his fourth innings in the longest format of the game and he went on to smash a century at a time when no other batsman was able to strike the ball well. Now the Indian selectors will have to bring down a big challenge for both Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, which could help them to decide who will be the better number three.
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