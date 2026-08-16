Could This Be the Perfect Hardik Pandya Trade for KKR?
Hardik Pandya has been on the radar for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kris Srikkanth has talked about a possible trade deal which could send Hardik to KKR. Mumbai could ask for Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh, as they could be the best for their line-up also.
Hardik Pandya has been the centre of attention in the IPL trade window. It is being reported that Mumbai Indians want to trade their captain before the upcoming season, and Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged as one of the favourites for the same. However, it was also reported that KKR won't be willing to give any marquee player.
This has surely made things quite challenging for both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. As the speculations around this trade deal goes on, former Indian captain, Kris Srikkanth, has talked about the best possible trade deal in this case.
He said, “Rinku Singh is a decent player, nothing extraordinary. Harshit Rana is a good bowler. But if Hardik is willing to join KKR, I would give up both of them. They also have to rebuild their side. Rinku Singh won't be a great loss for them. Harshit Rana might be a huge loss for them. But Harshit also didn't have a great IPL last year. He was good only the year before that.”
Our Take
Hardik Pandya to Kolkata Knight Riders will surely be a blockbuster trade. And if Mumbai Indians watched the interview of Kris Srikkanth, they would have gotten the best way of getting this trade deal done as soon as possible. Getting both Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana in place of Hardik Pandya will be a steal deal for the team.
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