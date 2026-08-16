He said, “Rinku Singh is a decent player, nothing extraordinary. Harshit Rana is a good bowler. But if Hardik is willing to join KKR, I would give up both of them. They also have to rebuild their side. Rinku Singh won't be a great loss for them. Harshit Rana might be a huge loss for them. But Harshit also didn't have a great IPL last year. He was good only the year before that.”