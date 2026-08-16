Ravindra Jadeja & Sanjay Manjrekar’s Interview Has Twitter Talking
Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar came together for an interview. This happened during the first Test match against Sri Lanka, as the play was stopped due to rain on day two. Fans were instantly reminded of the time when Manjrekar labelled Jadeja as a bits and pieces player in 2019.
Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja seem to have sorted things out to a great extent. While no one knows how exactly it would have sorted between them, a video of Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing Ravindra Jadeja has gone viral. And this happened during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka.
The play was stopped due to rain on day two, as Manjrekar decided to interview the star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja. As soon as the video of the interview went viral, fans were instantly reminded of the time when Manjrekar and Jadeja were like sworn enemies.
Ahead of the 2019 World Cup, Manjrekar labelled Jadeja as a bits and pieces player. While Jadeja also went on to respond to the same on his social media, it seemed that the tensions between the two were high.
Here's how Twitter has reacted, watching them unite after 7 years.
What If?
If sanjay had balls he would have started the conversation with " i am not a fan of bits players....— Garam bhidu 🔥🚩 (@thehitman3600) August 16, 2026
Just imagine Sanjay Manjrekar starting the conversation with Jadeja by saying that he is not a fan of bits players.
Besties for a Reason
Best friends for a reason 😁— Playpluse (@PlaypluseHQ) August 16, 2026
It can be said that Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar are now besties. They did fight hard against each other back in 2019 and now they are acting like nothing happened.
Nostalgia Time
This meetup gives me way too much nostalgia man😂😂— SCENITH - AI CONTENT GENERATOR (@SCENITHai) August 16, 2026
This meetup has given a lot of nostalgia to the Indian cricket fans. A time when Manjrekar said Jadeja is a bits and pieces player, and now he is interviewing him during a game.
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