Rohit Sharma Left Stunned by Fan Who Cycled From Odisha to Mumbai
Rohit Sharma witnessed one of the craziest fan moments any cricketer would ever get. A fan travelled via a cycle from Odisha to meet Rohit Sharma. Upon meeting, he presented the Hitman with some Hindu idols, as Rohit was left stunned on knowing that he travelled with a cycle.
Cricket fans have been a lot crazy when it comes to meeting their idols. While some of them breach the stadium security, some even breach the guidelines to just click a photo with their favourite player. But what Rohit Sharma has witnessed recently will be a moment to remember for both Hitman and his fans.
A fan who came to meet Rohit Sharma while cycling gifted him a Radha-Krishna idol and a photo frame featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Bhabhi.❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0DpdY3gRK— Radhe (@Imrad03) August 16, 2026
Sunil Rout, one of Rohit's die hard fans, travelled all the way from Odisha to Mumbai on a cycle just to meet the Hitman. He presented Rohit Sharma with idols of Radha-Krishna and Lord Jagannath. Along with that, he also gifted the couple a photo frame of Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.
When Rohit Sharma got to know that the fan had travelled a long way through a cycle, he reacted by saying, “Baap Re Baap.” This was a moment that Rohit Sharma will never forget, that a fan travelled approximately 2000 km to gift him the idols.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma will be making his comeback to international cricket next month when India plays the home ODI series against West Indies. He is just playing the ODI format, as he remains eager to win the 2027 World Cup for the Indian team. Rohit fell a little short on winning the title as a captain, but he will be eager to win it this time.
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