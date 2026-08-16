However, Klaasen feels that international retirement has given him freedom. He said, "Retiring from international cricket gave me the freedom to have a break in between these competitions. For the majority of these competitions, I've got about a month, a month and a half, or two months off in between. So that gives me enough time to just reset, take everything in, work on the things that need to be worked on, and just get the body ready for the next tournament."