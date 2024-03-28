The day when Virender Sehwag stopped Anil Kumble from getting a test century

(Virender Sehwag with Anil Kumble during a test match)

The “Nawab of Najafgarh” has been famous for his explosive batting and the fearless approach that he brings to the side. Since his debut, he has been the player who always tries to go out and make sure that the batters are playing without any pressure. In more than 100 test matches and 250 ODI matches, he went on to score more than 17000 runs combined and was a headache for the bowlers once he got going. However, he wasn’t a headache for the opposition bowlers only as sometimes, he even made his own teammates fall to his aggressive approach. One such case is of Anil Kumble who failed to secure his 2nd Test century and the credit for it goes to Virender Sehwag who told him to follow his batting approach. This incident has always been a special one for both the players as they have discussed it a number of times and it has been a laughing material for the fans too.

When Anil Kumble followed Virender Sehwag’s advice

Talking about Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble, they are the two players who had the privilege of leading their country in the toughest format of the game. Sehwag and Kumble are known for their aggressive approach on the field. Sehwag's explosive batting style and Kumble's attacking bowling tactics made them formidable opponents. Their contrasting yet complementary playing styles contributed to the team's success. Off the field, Sehwag and Kumble shared a close friendship, reflecting mutual respect and understanding. Their partnership symbolizes the camaraderie and teamwork that define Indian cricket.

Talking about the test career of Anil Kumble, he was the player who had 5 fifty-plus scores and a century to his name in the 132 test matches played by him. However, if the fans have to be believed then he should be having 2 test hundred and 4 fifty-plus scores. But a small piece of advice from Virender Sehwag ensured that the stats remained the same as shown. The first test hundred of Anil Kumble came in England when India toured the side in 2007 and it was the third test where he scored 110 runs and it was his first test century. The match ended in a draw and hence India won the series by a margin of 1-0 in the 2007 year.

(Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag with each other in a test match)

Coming to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2007/08 when India toured Australia, it was the fourth test of the series and India was 2-1 behind in the series. In the first innings of the match, India batted well and it was the turn of Anil Kumble to go big. Along with Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble was having an amazing partnership, and hence both the batters were looking set to get a hundred. However, the wicket of Harbhajan Singh changed the situation for them and hence it was the last wicket left for the Australian team to pick. With the tea called, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh returned to the dressing room and this is where Virender Sehwag advised Anil Kumble to play fast and complete his century as soon as possible.

“Ishant was batting and we were nine down. I came back at tea time and I was batting at 87. So, he came to me at tea and said what are you doing, why are you taking so much time. Just go for it and the first ball I went for it, I got out and I was out 87.”

In an interview, Anil Kumble revealed that it was due to Virender Sehwag that he missed the test century number 2 as after having a word with him, Kumble got under pressure to complete his hundred and he went on to play a lofted shot against Mitchell Johnson and was caught out by Adam Gilchrist. He was the last wicket of that innings and hence Anil Kumble missed his well-deserved century because of him.

(Anil Kumble during his knock against Australia in the 2007-08 BGT)

Furthermore, Virender Sehwag was surprised that Kumble took his advice seriously. He admitted to having a knack for seeing the game in unusual ways, often leading to unconventional advice to his teammates, which sometimes backfired. Even on Anil Kumble’s birthday, Virender Sehwag tweeted about the incident and told the same story to his fans where his advice led Anil Kumble to get out on 87 and hence he wasn’t able to get the century. In his tweet, Sehwag said that

“One of India’s greatest ever Match winners and a terrific role model. Sorry for depriving you of your second century @anilkumble1074 Bhai. But I pray that you score a century in real life. Only 51 more to go. Come on ..come on Anil Bhai! Happy Birthday.”

This incident was enough for Virender Sehwag to show that he isn’t good with the advice and many times, the person following his advice hasn’t got the desired results and it has affected them in the long run. Sachin Tendulkar, joining in on the laughter, shared his own experience from the early 2000s when he listened to Sehwag's suggestion to go after the English spinner Ashley Giles. Tendulkar couldn't help but chuckle as he remembered how that decision got him out, resulting in his only stumping dismissal in a career spanning 200 Tests.