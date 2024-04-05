Can this World XI Defeat Australia Women in the T20 Format?

(Australia Women’s team celebrating with the T20 World Cup Trophy)

The Australian Women's team has been dominant across the T20I format, being the most successful in the T20 World Cup tournaments. In the dynamic world of cricket, where the international teams have new players emerging to dominate across the International format, there are a few teams that have unmatched competition. The Australian Women's division shows the same level of performance when it comes to the T20 format, due to which they have won six T20 World Cups till now, making them not only the most successful but also the most dominant team in the Women's T20 format.

The Australian Women's team is known for their unmatched dominance in the shorter format of the game, showing their glamorous performances everywhere they play. Having seasoned veterans along with new talents, the Australian Women's team have been on the top of the ICC Women's T20 standings for a long time. Even the other dominating teams, like England and India, failed to perform well when they faced Australia in the Knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

In the T20 World Cup 2023, which concluded a few months ago, the Australian Women's team defeated the South Africa Women's team in the finals by 19 runs to win their sixth title and became the only team to have hat-trick T20 World Cup wins two times. Their squad for the recent T20 World Cup had players like Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, and Megan Schutt.

Their dominant performance in the T20 format shows that it is not easy for any International team to defeat Australia in the T20 format, but what happens when we take the best playing 11 worldwide and put them against Australia in the T20 format? Will Australia dominate again or the World XI will be able to dethrone Australia from the top?

Australia Women's Dominance in the T20 Format

In the current scenario of the T20 format, where various International teams have been creating their name across the women's division. The Australian Women's team have topped the International standings in the T20 format, leaving the other impressive teams like India Women and England Women behind. Their dominant performance in the T20 format can also be seen through their records across the T20 World Cup, winning six out of eight Women's T20 World Cups till now. The Australian Women's team have won the T20 World Cup three consecutive times on two different occasions, which shows that their dominance is truly unmatchable.

(Australia Women’s team after the T20 World Cup win)

The first T20 World Cup the Australian Women's team won was the 2010 T20 World Cup, where they faced New Zealand Women in the tournament finals. In a nail-biting match, the Australian Women's team won their first T20 World Cup by just 3 runs, and since then, the team has established its dominance in the T20 format. They consecutively won the next two T20 World Cup tournaments by defeating England Women in the tournament finals. Therefore, the Australian Women's team won three consecutive T20 World Cups in four editions.

However, in 2016, when the Australian Women's team considered winning their fourth consecutive T20 World Cup title, the West Indies Women showcased their dominant performance to win their first-ever T20 World Cup by defeating Australia Women by 8 wickets. Many fans thought this could be the Australia Women's team's downfall, but the team returned stronger, winning the next three T20 World Cups consecutively. The journey of the Australia Women's team, from setbacks to consecutive World Cup wins, shows why they are sitting at the pinnacle of the T20 standings in the International format.

The Australian Women's cricket team's prowess often goes beyond statistics on paper; it demonstrates the unwavering passion and professionalism dedicated by every team member. All the passing tournaments have driven them to surpass the preceding achievements and rethink the limits of their “T20 cricket” realm. It is not just league titles that make them successful, but the hearts and minds of aspiring provincial players they win. With match-winning players like Suzie Bates, the highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup, and enthusiastic all-rounders like Ellyse Perry, the Australian Women's team will be looking forward to dominating in the T20 format.

World XI which could defeat Australia Women's team in the T20 format?

Although the T20 realm is highly competitive in the Women's division, the Australian Women's team still easily dominates. The team reigns across the T20 format, from being at the top of the ICC Women's T20 standings to winning six T20 World Cups. This also shows that currently, it is not easy for any International team to give a tough challenge to the Australian Women's team in the T20 format. But a hypothetical World XI can be created which could give a tough competition to the Australian Women's team in the T20 format or have a fair chance to defeat them across the T20 format.

From only explosive batters who can destroy every bowling attack to crafty spinners and pace merchants who are experts in choking the opponent's strong batting line-up, the World XI members should have a compact mixture of talent and tactical efficiency. With this group of powerful batsmen beginning their hunt, excitement builds up, and fans stoke conjecture and disagreement among other cricket fans worldwide. Could the World XI become the one competitor that threatens the Australian Women’s Team empire in the fantastic events of T20 cricket? Look at the probable World XI, which could defeat Australia Women's in the T20 format.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma

The Indian opening duo, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma would be the opening batsmen in the World XI. Shafali Verma knows how to kickstart the team's innings, while Smriti Mandhana can play some settled knocks, increasing the opening partnership's stability. This Indian opening duo has also been the nightmare for many bowlers of the Australia Women's cricket team, making it the best opening pair for the World XI against the Australia Women's team and even in India's last T20I series against Australia Women, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma caused troubles to the Australia Women's bowling line-up to the extent that their bowlers know the importance of breaking this partnership.

(Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during a game for India)

Smriti Mandhana made her International debut for the India Women's cricket team in 2013, and since then, she has established herself as a great T20 opening batsman. Mandhana has played across 128 Women's T20I games and scored 3104 runs. Additionally, Smriti Mandhana has smashed 23 half-centuries and holds a strike rate of 121.53 which could help the team with a good start in the initial stages of the tournament. Smriti Mandhana also holds an impressive average of 27.46 runs per inning across 128 T20I games.

Accompanying her would be an aggressive batsman, Shafali Verma, who made her international debut in the year 2019. Shafali Verma has played across 68 Women's T20I games and holds an average of 24.31 runs per inning. Although her average is lower than Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma has a strike rate of 130.27, which helps her accelerate the team's innings in the game.

Wicket-Keeper: Richa Ghosh

The Indian Wicket-Keeper Richa Ghosh would be the ideal wicket-keeper for the World XI, as she is known for showcasing her impressive wicket-keeping skills and an aggressive batting style. Richa Ghosh made her international debut for the India Women's cricket team in 2020; since then, she has played 44 T20I games. Although Richa Ghosh is yet to score her first International half-century in the T20I format, her aggressive batting style helps Richa Ghosh to play an essential role in the team's middle order batting line-up. Richa Ghosh has an average of 25.07 and holds a strike rate of 133.53, which shows that Richa Ghosh could play an impressive inning if the top-order batsmen cannot perform well.

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Scriver-Brunt

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, would be a great addition to the team in the World XI, as she can handle multiple roles, which could also help the team to secure a win over the Australian Women's team. Having made her International debut in 2009, Harmanpreet Kaur has made remarkable achievements in the Women's T20I format. Harmanpreet Kaur has a batting average of 27.62 across 161 T20I games and an economy of 6.27, which makes her a great all-rounder for the team.

(Harmanpreet Kaur celebrating after hitting a hundred)

Amelia Kerr, known for her impressive leg-break bowling skills and ability to stabilise the team's innings whenever she comes out to bat, makes her a dominant all-rounder. Kerr made her international debut for New Zealand in 2016, and since then she has made remarkable achievements with both bat and ball. Amelia Kerr also stands at the 2nd spot in the ICC standings for the Women's all-rounders across T20I format. Amelia Kerr has a batting average of 28.48 and an economy of 5.86 across 69 Women's T20I games.

The West Indies All-rounder Hayley Matthews, is also a part of the team with her aggressive batting style and captivating off-break deliveries, which could help Hayley Matthews take important wickets. Hayley Matthews has scored 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries across 88 T20I games at an average of 24.40 runs per inning. Regarding bowling, Hayley Matthews has taken 91 wickets across the same number of matches at an economy of 5.87 runs per over. Hayley Matthews is also standing at the top spot in the ICC Rankings for Women's All-rounder.

(Nat Scriver-Brunt playing for the England team)

Another bowling all-rounder, Nat Scriver-Brunt, could be a great addition to the World XI against the Australian Women's team. Nat Scriver-Brunt represented England Women in the International format and made her debut in 2013. Natalie holds an average of 27.01 runs per inning across 113 T20I games, which makes her a perfect batter even when the top-order line-up fails to perform. Having taken 83 wickets across 113 T20I games, Scriver-Brunt won't be very reliable when taking wickets, but she has been economical, with an economy of 6.54 runs per over.

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Sadia Iqbal

The name of Shabnim Ismail can't be forgotten when it comes to the bowling line-up of the World XI against the Australia Women's team. Shabnim Ismail has also been the top wicket-taker in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup tournaments, which could make her a great weapon against the Australia Women's team in the T20 format. Shabnim Ismail has taken 123 wickets across 113 T20I games at an average of 18.62 and an economy of 5.77 runs per over. Her devastating bowling skills could help Shabnim to play an important role in the game.

Sophie Ecclestone, known for her right-arm slow orthodox bowling, can take the wickets at the right time, bringing breakthroughs for her team. Ecclestone made her debut for the England Women's team in 2016 and has also been among the few bowlers who have taken over 100 T20I wickets. Sophie Ecclestone has taken 109 wickets in the T20I format across 76 games at an economy of 5.86 runs per over. Additionally, Sophie Ecclestone has taken two four-wicket hauls in her career till now.

(Sophie Ecclestone playing for the England team)

Another India Women's cricket team spinner, Deepti Sharma, has made her mark across the T20I format, taking 113 wickets in 104 Women's T20I games. Deepti Sharma can grab wickets while slowing down the run rate of the opponent's batting line-up with her off-break bowling skills. Due to this reason, Deepti Sharma has an economy of 6.07 runs per over and an average of 19.34 runs per wicket. Also, Deepti Sharma can contribute to the team's batting line-up by being among the lower-order batsmen.

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler from the Pakistan Women's team, Sadia Iqbal, could also be an economical option for the team, being the last player in the playing 11. Sadia Iqbal has played 28 Women's T20I games till now and has taken 29 wickets at an average of 20.86 runs per wicket. Iqbal also stands at the third spot in the ICC standings of the Women's T20I bowler list, having an impressive economy rate of 5.49 runs per over.

12th Player: Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine, the devastating all-rounder, could be the 12th player for the team against Australia Women's team in the T20 format. Having made her debut for New Zealand Women in the year 2006, Sophie Devine would also be the most experienced player for the team. Devine has played across 129 Women's T20I games and holds a batting average of 28.94 runs per inning. Regarding bowling, Sophie Devine holds an average of 17.84 with 117 wickets in her T20I career at an economy of 6.45 runs per over.

Conclusion

Creating a World Team XI that would challenge the dominance of the Australian Women's Cricket Team in the T20 format is no small undertaking, particularly given the necessity of a detailed selection process intended to fulfil the role of combining skill, talent, and strategic thinking. Whether they're the striking openers, who ignite the fiery ambience or the versatile all-rounders and the potent bowlers who typically devastate the most substantial batting orders, every one of the World XI members has something about them that makes them something special.

World XI Australia XI Smriti Mandhana Alyssa Healy Shafali Verma Beth Mooney Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Meg Lanning (C) Richa Ghosh Ashleigh Gardner Hayley Matthews Grace Harris Amelia Kerr Ellyse Perry Nat Scriver-Brunt Tahlia McGrath Deepti Sharma Georgia Wareham Sadia Iqbal Jess Jonassen Shabnim Ismail Megan Schutt Sophie Ecclestone Darcie Brown

However, as the audience thinks about the outcome of this intense encounter, there is no doubt that the Australian Women's Team's dominance of boasting of a shiny display of trophies – through 6 T20 World Cup titles and their unsurpassed record on the field – they are beyond doubt the standard bearers in terms of women's T20 cricket. Can Australia XI be defeated by the World XI or Australia XI will continue its devastating performance in the T20 format?