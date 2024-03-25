Harmanpreet Kaur: Channeling Virat's Aggression in Women's Cricket

(Harmanpreet Kaur showing his aggression in the WBBL)

When Virat Kohli joined the Indian Cricket team, fans witnessed a new era of aggression in the game. His style not only redefined the sport but left an indelible mark, setting a benchmark for passion and intensity on the cricket field. His way of celebrating a wicket, aggressively treating the opponents, and going eye-to-eye with the Australian team, made sure that Indian Cricket always comes at the top. Continuing his legacy, Harmanpreet Kaur has been following in his footsteps and she has been the player who has brought aggression in the Women’s cricket team of India. Known for her fiery spirit on the field, Harmanpreet Kaur consistently embraces challenges and confronts opponents head-on, earning her the affectionate title of the 'Virat Kohli of India's women's cricket team.' Her tenacity and competitive edge make her a standout player, bringing a dynamic energy that resonates with fans across the cricketing world.

4 Notable Moments of Harmanpreet Kaur's Aggressive Side

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, is renowned for her unfiltered and passionately driven approach on the field. Her candid nature and desire for results often lead to controversies. Her raw emotions and outspoken style stirred discussions and debates in five instances. From not mincing words to showcasing uncontrolled aggression, Harmanpreet's passion makes her a standout figure in the cricketing world, sparking both admiration and debate among fans and critics alike here.

1. Harmanpreet Kaur's On-Field Frustration with Deepti Sharma

During the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an unbeaten 171 to lead India to victory against defending champions Australia in the second semi-final. Harmanpreet's explosive innings, with 20 fours and seven sixes, turned the game around after a slow start due to rain in Derby. Beyond her stellar play, a moment of high emotion unfolded. In response to a mix-up with teammate Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet's celebration became the talk of the town. Expressing frustration, she slammed her bat and helmet after a two-run play. Yet, realizing her mistake, Harmanpreet swiftly apologized to Deepti, highlighting the strong team spirit. This incident added a human touch to her incredible innings, showcasing both the challenges and camaraderie within the cricketing journey.

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This whole incident was the first time Harmanpreet Kaur showed her real aggression to the cricket fans. However, her anger was justified as she was the only batter who was playing well and her innings of 171* runs were a crucial one in the outcome of the match. The Indian team later won the match by 36 runs and it was Harmanpreet’s innings that led India to a big total in the Semi-Finals of the ICC ODI World Cup against Australia.

2. On-field drama against the Australian captain Alyssa Healy

It was the one-off test against the Australian team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when both the captains got into an on-field drama against each other. Leading the Indian team, Harmanpreet snagged two crucial wickets, including Healy's. However, controversy arose when Kaur threw the ball directly at Healy just before dismissing her. The incident sparked discussions about sportsmanship and on-field behaviour. Healy had hit the ball straight back to Kaur, who swiftly returned it towards Healy's upper body. The clash between the two captains added drama to the match, leaving fans and pundits debating the intensity of on-field exchanges and the unwritten rules of the game.

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Moreover, the next ball of the over got Healy out and it was Harmanpreet Kaur who gave an amazing send-off to the Australian captain. Following the match, Alyssa Healy addressed the on-field incident, dismissing any notion of a rivalry with Harmanpreet. Healy clarified that the exchange was a manifestation of the competitive spirit shared between two passionate cricketers involved in a fierce yet friendly contest. Her remarks provided insight into the sportsmanship that underlies intense moments on the field, emphasising the mutual respect between players. Healy went on to express appreciation for the spirited competition, recognizing the emotional nature of the game.

3. Stumps Drama and Presentation Ceremony against Bangladesh

It was July 2023 when India Women were competing in an ODI series against the Bangladesh Women and it was a series that was filled with drama and emotions. The whole series was played in Bangladesh and the Indian players accused the umpires of favouring the Bangladesh team and hence they made their anger public in the press conferences. However, the matter escalated in the 3rd ODI between both the teams when Harmanpreet Kaur was adjudged LBW and she got furious with the decision of the umpire.

With no Decision Review System (DRS) available, the unreviewed umpire's call unfolded at a crucial moment. Replays indicated that even if the ball hadn't hit the pad first, the batter would likely have out caught by the slip fielder. Harmanpreet, astonished by the umpire's raised finger, couldn't control her emotions and smashed the stumps with her bat. Walking back, she gestured and spoke to the umpire, expressing her disbelief.

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Following her remarks in the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet expressed further discontent by exclaiming, "Bring in the umpires too!" as she posed for trophy-sharing photos with the Bangladeshi team. The incident, captured on video, swiftly circulated online. This unanticipated outburst irked Bangladeshi skipper Joty, leading her to escort the team to the dressing room before completing the photo session. The episode introduced an uneasy vibe into the post-match events, underscoring persistent frustration and its repercussions on the overall atmosphere.

4. Harmanpreet Kaur showing off her aggression in WBBL

In the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, there was an incident where Harmanpreet Kaur again lost her cool and was seen having a heated argument against the captain of the opponent’s team. In the match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, Renegades batter Harmanpreet Kaur engaged in a heated disagreement with Scorchers captain Sophie Devine. The incident unfolded during the final ball of the 16th over when Harmanpreet pulled out facing Devine's delivery, citing her unreadiness. Devine insisted the umpire consider it a completed over, but the Indian captain appealed for a dead ball and a replay.

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Following a review with the third umpire, the on-field umpire eventually sided with Harmanpreet. Amidst the on-field tensions, Scorchers' wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney remarked that Harmanpreet might have the edge over Devine, admitting the Renegades batter does make her a bit nervous. This incident added an extra layer of intensity to the match, highlighting the emotions and rivalries at play during this highly charged encounter. Furthermore, Beth Mooney said "Things got a bit heated between Harmanpreet and Sophie Devine, and I'm not sure who would come out on top in that showdown. Harmanpreet does have a bit of an intimidating presence, and I must admit, she does make me a tad nervous."