Stylish Strokes: Indian Women Cricketers Off the Field

(Mithali Raj during a brand shoot)

At the stage of women's cricket, where sweat and pleasure take centre stage, a few athletes slay both on and off the field. The cricketers of the Indian Women's team, who are known for exhibiting their cricket skills, have also been active in the niche of the world of fashion, due to which they are also able to captivate the audiences with their off-field style and sophistication. These cricketers can also dominate beyond the boundaries, showing the fans the game's glamorous side.

The images of beautiful girls have invaded the Indian cricketing landscape, which was ruled by male players earlier. However, it seemed that the Indian cricketing scene underwent a sea of change as they were nominated to participate in international matches representing their country across the globe. These lady cricketers, with their own sense of fashion, assurance and beauty, have also been a symbol of a super-power through which they are able to inspire and impact all those who follow them both on and off the field. The Indian Women cricketers' beauty does not just lie on the double pitch through which they can awaken people beyond the cream grass with their glamour.

The Indian women cricketers are not only known for their cricketing prowess; what sets them apart is their ability to navigate the world of sports and fashion. Whether playing matches on the cricket field or attending a sporting event in traditional dresses, the Indian cricketers could dominate everywhere with their fashion skills, embodying the spirit of modern womanhood. Let's have a look at the glamorous side of the cricket game, where we will be looking at the list of Indian Women cricketers who are no less than models:

1. Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia, known for her impressive batting and wicket-keeping skills, is also known for her fashion skills. Due to this reason, Yastika Bhatia can perform well both on and off the field. Playing domestic cricket since the year 2013, Yastika Bhatia received her first International call-up for the Indian cricket team in the year 2021, and since then, she has delivered various impressive performances. She also plays in the Women's Premier League for Mumbai Indians, playing an important role in helping the team reach the playoffs in both seasons.

(Yastika Bhatia enjoying her free time on a beach)

With her glamour and passion for cricket, Yastika Bhatia has risen as a cricketer and a fashion icon both among Indian cricket fans. Her passion for cricket has helped Yastika Bhatia to succeed on the International stage, and her glamour, along with her natural fit, makes her feel great when it comes to modelling.

2. Smriti Mandhana

Known for her magnetic personality and cricketing prowess, Smriti Mandhana has won the hearts of various fans with her glamour and achievements on the cricket field. Being one of the vital players in the India Women's cricket team, Smriti Mandhana was also a part of the Indian team at the Women's World Cup. Smriti Mandhana’s cricketing journey began years ago when she represented Maharashtra in Under-15 and Under-19 tournaments. Her rise in the field of cricket has been commendable, as Smriti Mandhana made her international debut for the Indian cricket team in the year 2013.

(Smriti Mandhana during an event of the Indian team)

Along with that, Smriti Mandhana is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Women's Premier League, as she helped the RCB franchise to win their first title in 16 years. Since then, Smriti Mandhana's fan base has grown as she received appreciation from various popular cricketers. With every stroke of the bat to score the winning runs for her team, Smriti Mandhana can captivate millions of people worldwide, being a shining beacon in the sports field.

3. Harmanpreet Kaur

Another accomplished and versatile all-rounder on the Indian Women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur, stands as a prominent figure in the world of women's cricket. Renowned for her impressive skills on the field, Harmanpreet Kaur can still win various hearts with her glamour, making her look like a model. Harmanpreet Kaur has also put her name on the list of the cricket elites with her unwavering dedication to the game. Kaur has been widely regarded for her captaincy skills, as she is also the captain of the Indian Women's cricket team.

(Harmanpreet Kaur in a photo shoot)

Also, Harmanpreet Kaur has been leading the Mumbai Indians team in the Women's Premier League, winning the inaugural WPL season and finishing at the third spot in the second season. Harmanpreet Kaur has been the best example in women's cricket when it comes to leading by example, as she became the first Indian Women's cricketer to smash a century in the game's shortest format. The fans also know that Harmanpreet Kaur has made more achievements beyond the field, as her fans have been devoted to her charismatic personality and magnetic appeal.

4. Jemimah Rodrigues

Coming from the heart of Maharashtra is a prominent lady, Jemimah Rodrigues. Her skin sashes the jersey of Team India, removing all kinds of feelings. Jemimah began her progress to the pinnacle of cricketing glory with a distinguishable propensity for sports early in her life. One can easily remember Jemimah being active in various sports and her unquenchable thirst for success starting from her younger years. However, she also showcased her versatility and already high sporting skills by making breakthroughs at the national-level hockey competitions. The initial steps of cricket that she took at the level of Maharashtra also saw her accomplishing the feat of representing her state at both Under-17 and Under-19 grades, translating to substantial promise for the future.

(Jemimah Rodrigues dressed up for a function)

Jemimah is not only known for what she is doing on the field but also for her magnetic presence and breathtaking looks that have enthralled an army of fans, especially among the youth. Her marvellous batting stature and undeniable attraction turned her into an outstanding figure in the world of sports, leading a generation of aspiring sports women to pursue their ideals with consistency and endurance. But whatever Rodrigues accomplishes and the barriers that she overthrows, she remains a glimmer of hope and motivation, embodying the spirit of firmness and courage.

5. Harleen Deol

Yet to be established as a youngster booster in Indian cricket, Harleen Deol attracts the crowds with her clean stroke play and infectious enthusiasm. A 1997-born senior middle-order relentless female right-handed hitter from Himachal Pradesh, India, with a thumbs up for big hitting and leg-spin bowling, is making a name for herself nationally. Though she may not have played on the crease for a long time, the Himachal weather girl has been a perfect example of what determination and hard work can bring to life.

(Harleen Deol dressed up for an event)

Even at a very young age, she has accumulated tens of thousands of followers on social media who look up to her for what she does on the field and for her easygoing personality. Her popularity extends beyond the cricket borders, and she has a fan base of young people whose hearts are filled with admiration for her melodious voice and outstanding talent. Currently, she is a Gujarat Giants player, and her career is a story of qualifying for a race called success and grit.