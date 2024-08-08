The Untold Stories: Women Cricketers and Their Cricketing Inspirations

(India Women’s cricket team in Home matches)

Every successful women cricketer whom we watch on the television screens has their own stories of inspiration, as they were also inspired by the popular cricketing figures who helped them to shape their cricket journey and also increased their passion for the game. In this exploration of women's cricketers and their cricketing inspirations, we will have a look at the untold stories, which have been overshadowed by the growth and glamour of women's cricket. These women have created their journey of childhood to represent their nation, with the help of the motivation and guidance of their cricketing inspirations, whose influence is beyond boundaries and extends through various generations. With the help of some interviews, we will uncover some popular women cricketers and their idols in the field of cricket, who motivated them to reach to the top.

1. Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, the top order batter of the India Women's team and the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, revealed that Kumar Sangakkara is her cricketing idol. This was told by Smriti when she met Kumar Sangakkara before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the year 2018 and she said that it turned out to be a confidence booster for her.

(Smriti Mandhana and Kumar Sangakkara in England)

During the Kia Super League T20, which was being played in England, she got a chance to meet Kumar Sangakkara and it boosted her confidence for the remaining matches. In an interview, Smriti Mandhana said that,“I have been a huge fan of Sangakkara Sir, since I started watching cricket on the TV. Whenever I do not feel good about my batting I go back and watch his clips. He was commentating on our game (in the Super League) and I asked him ‘do you feel anything wrong in my batting which I can improve on’?”She even said about the Kia Super League that it provided her an opportunity to play against the bowlers who will be playing in the World T20, which might give her an advantage.

2. Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry, the Australian all-rounder, who played an important role for the Australia Women's cricket team in several World Cup wins and also for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to lift their first Women's Premier League trophy also holds the inspiration of a famous cricketer. In an interview, Ellyse Perry revealed that Michael Hussey is her idol, because of whom she started playing cricket. Having the inspiration of a fearless player, Ellyse Perry adopted the same game plan across the domestic and international levels, which has allowed her to be among the top women cricketers in the international scenario.

(Ellyse Perry in the Australia Women’s team photo shoot)

Even in the WPL 2024 season, she played an important role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women towards the last few games, allowing the RCB franchise to lift their first ever WPL trophy. Although she has been the inspiration of various young talents these days, Ellyse Perry also has an inspiration when it comes to cricket, who is the legendary Michael Hussey.

3. Priya Punia

Priya Punia, who was a part of the India Women's cricket team, and even a part of the training camp in the post-COVID era, published a story on her Instagram, allowing her followers to ask questions related to her cricketing journey. One of those questions was related to her idol, to which Priya Punia responded by saying Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli are her cricket idols.

(Priya Punia celebrating her match-winning knock)

Although it has been a long time since the fans have seen Priya Punia perform for the country, she has been performing well in the domestic format lately and could regain her spot back in the India Women's cricket team. Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid have been among the most popular cricketing stars in their era.

4. Kiran Navgire

Kiran Navgire, who has been making waves across the domestic tournaments and also in the T20 format, revealed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is her idol in her cricketing journey. Although Navgire was not able to perform well in her short T20I career, some improvements could help her regain her spot in the India Women's cricket team. But during the Women's T20 Challenger matches, Navgire had been among the most dominant batters of the tournament. In an interview with JioCinema, she said that,“I only followed MS Dhoni and didn't watch many others, but I did watch Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag. These three players have been my idols in my cricket journey.”It should also be noted that Kiran Navgire has been the only Indian women cricketer who has scored 150 runs in a T20 innings.

(Kiran Navgire celebrating her half-century in the WPL)

When talking about the time she started following MS Dhoni, she said that,"Watching India win the 2011 Men's Cricket World Cup, there was one massive name on the team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I started following him in 2011 and I didn't even know that there was something called women's cricket. I watched men's cricket and played with boys in my village and started liking cricket. My father is a farmer and our family background wasn't good enough to provide me with equipment. But I knew I liked hitting sixes and told my coach that I will continue athletics, but I want to play cricket as well."

5. Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol, the batting all-rounder for the India Women's cricket team and Gujarat Giants Women in the WPL, talked about a moment which she shared with her idol. She met her idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Ranchi and even spent some time training with him and getting some skills under his guidance. Talking about this moment, Harleen Deol said that it was a dream for her to meet MS Dhoni, which came true in January 2024.

(Harleenn Deol meeting MS Dhoni in January 2024)

Although she started playing for the India Women's cricket team as a substitute, now she has been one of the most valuable all-rounders for the team. Harleen Deol remembered the moment when she met MS Dhoni by saying,“The moment which felt surreal. Cherishing every minute spent with my idol. It’s already cold in India But this is my captain's cool moment. Have idolized you as a player but after meeting you I am gonna idolise you as a person as well still can’t believe, I really met you.”