India's Coaching Staff Undergoes Major Shake-Up as Another Coach Departs
The BCCI has confirmed the departure of not just one but two coaches of the Indian team. The reports of T Dilip leaving the team were spread all over the internet, but another exit has shocked the fans. Ryan ten Doeschate, the assistant coach, has also stepped down from his position.
The BCCI has confirmed the exit of not just one, but two members of the Indian team coaching staff. T Dilip, the fielding coach of the team, has stepped down from his post as he was also replaced by Subhadeep Ghosh. It is still not confirmed why he didn't extend his contract with the BCCI, as his tenure ended with the series against Zimbabwe.
But there is another exit which has somewhat shocked the fans. Ryan ten Doeschate, who was the assistant coach of the Indian team, has also stepped down from his post. This means that there will be a post in the coaching staff still empty, as a replacement for Doeschate has not been announced.
It is somewhat shocking for the fans that two coaches have decided to leave the team at the same time. Moreover, the exit comes at a time when India is preparing itself for the series against Sri Lanka.
Our Take
Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip had given a lot to the Indian team. While Dilip remained in the team even in the World Cup, Doeschate joined later when Gambhir became the Head Coach. It now remains to be seen who will be joining the Indian team as its new assistant coach if needed. Along with that, it is also being claimed that Ryan ten Doeschate would be joining an IPL team soon, as his tenure with the BCCI comes to an end.