India's Coaching Staff Undergoes Major Shake-Up as Another Coach Departs

Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip had given a lot to the Indian team. While Dilip remained in the team even in the World Cup, Doeschate joined later when Gambhir became the Head Coach. It now remains to be seen who will be joining the Indian team as its new assistant coach if needed. Along with that, it is also being claimed that Ryan ten Doeschate would be joining an IPL team soon, as his tenure with the BCCI comes to an end.