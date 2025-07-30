How much do you know about the ICC Champions Trophy

On 9th March 2025, when the Indian team lifted their third ICC Champions Trophy title, fans knew they had secured yet another major ICC trophy. The emotions ran high as stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others celebrated together, witnessing their team’s finest moments. This victory ended a 12-year wait since MS Dhoni’s last Champions Trophy win, but this time Rohit Sharma proudly lifted the trophy as captain. The only thing missing was Virat Kohli’s famous Gangnam style dance. With so much excitement around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it’s time to test your knowledge of past editions. Are you ready to see if you can score a perfect 10 out of 10? Let’s find out!