Twitter Explodes Over Unbelievable Run Out in Delhi Premier League
Delhi Premier League had one of the most bizarre run outs to ever witness. Pratham Saluja started to take a run when Outer Delhi Warriors needed a run to win. Himmat Singh fumbled while picking the ball, as he kicked it angrily to cause a run out.
The Delhi Premier League witnessed one of the most intense moments in the history of the game. In the match between New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors, things went bizarre on the very last ball of the game. Pratham Saluja was on strike, as his team needed one run to win, and he hit the ball towards mid-on to take a single.
Himmat Singh stood there as he went on to pick the ball and cause a run out. Unfortunately, he fumbled while picking up the same and everyone thought that this match is now gone. But Himmat Singh angrily kicked the ball, knowing that his team had lost the game due to his misfield.
Things changed dramatically after his kick, as the ball connected with the stumps, causing a run out. Even though New Delhi Tigers lost in the super over, it was still a moment to cherish for the team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
Presence of Mind
One of the craziest kick runout in cricket history as these also shows how presence of mind can really give you so much reward.— Het (@hets75769) August 5, 2026
Presence of mind has been a lot important in the game. Pratham Saluja must have thought that it was an easy win for his team, but a kick had cost him his wicket, taking the game to Super over.
Absolute Cinema
August 4, 2026
Watching this match seems like watching a game when Jay Shah was the script writer. The match had gone from normal to an absolute cinema.
Uno Reverse
Kaand karne jaata hu karam ho gaya hai— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 5, 2026
The dialogue says Karam Karne jaata hu Kaand ho jaata hai. But in the case of Himmat Singh, it will be Kaand karne jaata hu Karam ho jaata hai.