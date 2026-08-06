How Rohit Sharmas Retirement Rumours Have Sparked Turmoil Within the BCCI
Rohit Sharma's retirement rumours spread all over the internet after the second ODI against England. Reports claim that the BCCI wanted to keep Rohit, but the selectors were keen to move on. This has created an internal turmoil within the BCCI, as the Chief Selector becomes the centre.
There have been tensions rising within the BCCI over the last few days. And these have been linked to the perspectives of the selectors and the BCCI itself. After Rohit Sharma failed to perform well in the second ODI against England, rumours spread out that the Lord's ODI will turn out to be his last.
But Rohit Sharma was able to answer them all without any issues, as he became the first Indian to score a ton in Lord's in ODI format. Now the tensions between the BCCI and selectors have grown to a great extent. Ajit Agarkar, who was likely to have his contract extended till the World Cup, is now having his contract in danger.
Reports claim that the BCCI wanted Rohit Sharma to be a part of the 2027 World Cup. On the other hand, the selectors wanted to move on Rohit Sharma and check out the other players who are waiting in the line.
Our Take
The controversy between Rohit Sharma and the selectors will be bringing out a lot of changes in the BCCI. It is also being said that the contract of Ajit Agarkar won’t be renewed when it expires in September 2026. Instead, he will be replaced by VVS Laxman, who also serves as the interim Head Coach of the Indian team when the main coach is busy with the other events lined up for the team.