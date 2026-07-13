Twitter Buzzes as Rohit and Virat Resume Training for England Series
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action for the Indian team. The duo officially returns after a long time, as they prepare for the first ODI against England. Kohli missed out on the Afghanistan ODIs due to a hamstring injury.
The Indian team will be back in ODI action for the series against England. And after a long time, the Indian team will be having an ODI series against England in England. What makes this occasion even special for the Indian team is the fact that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are available for the same.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be having their last tour of England, as these two veterans are expected to retire after the 2027 World Cup. Still, they will be out there for the Indian team giving their best in their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027, which starts together with the series against England.
ROHIT & KOHLI GETTING READY TO RULE 😍— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2026
- ROKO Returns tomorrow.pic.twitter.com/IuNJFFADJA
Videos of their practice sessions have gone viral all over the internet. Virat Kohli is seen in the same form like he was in the IPL and ODIs he played before being injured. Fans can't wait to watch both of them together, as it would be a moment to cherish as they play together for the last time in England.
Superstar Culture
And gg want's to end superstar culture 😂— THE LLORD (@BlueBloodcric) July 13, 2026
A special video of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's net session has gone viral. And the Head Coach Gautam Gambhir wanted to end the Superstar Culture in Indian cricket.
Confirmation Ticket
Waiting ROKO show tomorrow after big series defeat in T20i and This series leads confirm their spot for World Cup 2027 so Go for it ROKO, Wishing great series ahead ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tkkp2uKGsp— Pranay. (@PranayS45) July 13, 2026
Fans are eagerly waiting for the ODI series after the loss in the T20Is. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli do well in this, they would seal a spot in the 2027 World Cup for the Indian team.
Complete Sport
Cricket just feels complete when Rohit and Kohli are on the field. 🥶— Ajay Intel (@AjayIntelX) July 13, 2026
For the Indian fans, cricket feels a lot incomplete without Rohit and Virat. But watching them together ensures that the game is complete and ready for the fans to enjoy.