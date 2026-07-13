Twitter Buzzes as Rohit and Virat Resume Training for England Series

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action for the Indian team. The duo officially returns after a long time, as they prepare for the first ODI against England. Kohli missed out on the Afghanistan ODIs due to a hamstring injury.

Twitter Buzzes as Rohit and Virat Resume Training for England Series.

The Indian team will be back in ODI action for the series against England. And after a long time, the Indian team will be having an ODI series against England in England. What makes this occasion even special for the Indian team is the fact that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are available for the same.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be having their last tour of England, as these two veterans are expected to retire after the 2027 World Cup. Still, they will be out there for the Indian team giving their best in their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027, which starts together with the series against England.

Videos of their practice sessions have gone viral all over the internet. Virat Kohli is seen in the same form like he was in the IPL and ODIs he played before being injured. Fans can't wait to watch both of them together, as it would be a moment to cherish as they play together for the last time in England.

Superstar Culture

A special video of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's net session has gone viral. And the Head Coach Gautam Gambhir wanted to end the Superstar Culture in Indian cricket.

Confirmation Ticket

Fans are eagerly waiting for the ODI series after the loss in the T20Is. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli do well in this, they would seal a spot in the 2027 World Cup for the Indian team.

Complete Sport

For the Indian fans, cricket feels a lot incomplete without Rohit and Virat. But watching them together ensures that the game is complete and ready for the fans to enjoy.

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