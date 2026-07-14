Jos Buttler & Brendon McCullums Comments on Virat Kohli Go Viral
The ODI series between India and England begins today, as it is likely to be Virat Kohli's last series in England. The King is expected to retire after the 2027 World Cup, making this England tour his last. Jos Buttler and Brendon McCullum had something to say about Virat Kohli ahead of this series.
The India tour of England will now be special, as the ODI series begins today. It is not just special as it would be India's start for the World Cup preparations. Instead, it is likely to be the last tour of England for Virat Kohli as an Indian player. The legend is expected to retire as the next World Cup concludes.
For the same, the ECB posted a video of its players talking about Virat Kohli. Jos Buttler said, “Virat Kohli is the most recognisable cricketer in the world. I don’t think words do justice to his stature in the game and obviously his records. We look forward to the challenge playing against best players like him.”
The English Head Coach, Brendon McCullum, said, “Virat Kohli is a highly competitive person. He transcends the sport and he’s become a real rockstar. He’s known not just in cricket or India, but known around the world and across various sports. He’s inspired people to love cricket. His legacy will live on long after he has played the game, an absolute champion.”
Our Take
The statements by Brendon McCullum and Jos Buttler shows the amount of love and respect Virat Kohli has gathered in the game. His teammates admire him the most, and even the ones who he plays against admire him to a great extent. The ODI series against England will be one to remember for Virat Kohli, as the English players and legends continue to heap praises for him.