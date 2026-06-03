Jos Buttler News
As one of the most dynamic wicketkeeper-batsmen in modern cricket, Jos Buttler news is always a topic of great interest for cricket fans globally. Whether it's his IPL stint or his international appearances, Sportscafe ensures you are up-to-date with the latest developments in Jos Buttler's career and cricketing life.
AI Simulation, DC vs GT | Buttlers explosive knock powers Gujarat Titans to 200+ chase in Delhi
AI Simulation, PBKS vs GT | Gujarat Titans chase down 200+ as Buttler and Gill dominate high-scoring thriller
Jos Buttler Breaks Silence on His Return to England Side
Gujarat Titans Strengthen Coaching Staff with Matthew Hayden
Jacob Bethell Registers Centuries in All Formats Before Domestic Ton
What Happened When India Faced England in the T20 World Cup Semi-final?
ICC T20 World Cup | Can England extend much-hyped Bazball to their best-suited format?
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo
SA20 | Pretoria Capitals outmuscle Durban’s Super Giants in high-scoring game at Kingsmead
SA20 | Twitter on ROFL mode as Jos Buttler at his inventive best to find new ways to get out
England Announces T20 World Cup 2026 Squad With Shocking Surprises
IPL Auction | Gujarat Titans retention analysis, gaps to fill, potential targets for IPL 2026
Washington Sundar’s Role Expands Massively Ahead of IPL 2026
How is England Positioning Themselves as Favourites for the 2026 T20 World Cup?
NZ vs ENG Preview | New Zealand and England set to face each other in second T20I, eye first win after washed-out opener
Chris Woakes Moved to Tears by England Players’ Farewell Message
IRE vs ENG T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview
South Africa tour of England | Twitter reacts as England level T20I series with record-breaking win
LAN vs KEN Preview | Lancashire to face Kent in third quarter-final of T20 Blast 2025
AI Simulation, LAN vs KEN । Lancashire beat Kent by six wickets in third quarter-final
AI Simulation, The Hundred | Manchester Originals end Trent Rockets’ reign at home with five-wicket win
MO vs NS, Review | Manchester Originals dominate Northern Superchargers at home with 57-run win
The Hundred | Twitter reacts as Welsh Fire beat Manchester Originals to notch up first win
OI vs MO, Preview | Champions vs underachievers battle on cards as Invincibles are set to take on Originals
Watch, The Hundred | Jos Buttler channels inner Dhoni to pull off stunning stumping
ENG vs WI T20Is | England continue domination from ODI leg with comprehensive win in first T20I
Harry Brook to make ODI captaincy debut as Jamie Smith set to open for England against West Indies
At Sportscafe, we provide in-depth updates on Buttler’s career, showcasing his remarkable achievements and performances. Keep following Sportscafe for exclusive coverage of his journey in the cricket world.