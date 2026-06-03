Jos Buttler News

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As one of the most dynamic wicketkeeper-batsmen in modern cricket, Jos Buttler news is always a topic of great interest for cricket fans globally. Whether it's his IPL stint or his international appearances, Sportscafe ensures you are up-to-date with the latest developments in Jos Buttler's career and cricketing life.

AI Simulation, DC vs GT | Buttlers explosive knock powers Gujarat Titans to 200+ chase in Delhi

AI Simulation, DC vs GT | Buttlers explosive knock powers Gujarat Titans to 200+ chase in Delhi

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AI Simulation, PBKS vs GT | Gujarat Titans chase down 200+ as Buttler and Gill dominate high-scoring thriller

AI Simulation, PBKS vs GT | Gujarat Titans chase down 200+ as Buttler and Gill dominate high-scoring thriller

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  • cricket
Jos Buttler Breaks Silence on His Return to England Side

Jos Buttler Breaks Silence on His Return to England Side

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  • cricket
Gujarat Titans Strengthen Coaching Staff with Matthew Hayden

Gujarat Titans Strengthen Coaching Staff with Matthew Hayden

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  • cricket
Jacob Bethell Registers Centuries in All Formats Before Domestic Ton

Jacob Bethell Registers Centuries in All Formats Before Domestic Ton

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  • cricket
What Happened When India Faced England in the T20 World Cup Semi-final?

What Happened When India Faced England in the T20 World Cup Semi-final?

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ICC T20 World Cup | Can England extend much-hyped Bazball to their best-suited format?

ICC T20 World Cup | Can England extend much-hyped Bazball to their best-suited format?

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Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

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SA20 | Pretoria Capitals outmuscle Durban’s Super Giants in high-scoring game at Kingsmead

SA20 | Pretoria Capitals outmuscle Durban’s Super Giants in high-scoring game at Kingsmead

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SA20 | Twitter on ROFL mode as Jos Buttler at his inventive best to find new ways to get out

SA20 | Twitter on ROFL mode as Jos Buttler at his inventive best to find new ways to get out

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  • cricket
England Announces T20 World Cup 2026 Squad With Shocking Surprises

England Announces T20 World Cup 2026 Squad With Shocking Surprises

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  • cricket
IPL Auction | Gujarat Titans retention analysis, gaps to fill, potential targets for IPL 2026

IPL Auction | Gujarat Titans retention analysis, gaps to fill, potential targets for IPL 2026

  • news
  • cricket
Washington Sundar’s Role Expands Massively Ahead of IPL 2026

Washington Sundar’s Role Expands Massively Ahead of IPL 2026

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How is England Positioning Themselves as Favourites for the 2026 T20 World Cup?

How is England Positioning Themselves as Favourites for the 2026 T20 World Cup?

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NZ vs ENG Preview | New Zealand and England set to face each other in second T20I, eye first win after washed-out opener

NZ vs ENG Preview | New Zealand and England set to face each other in second T20I, eye first win after washed-out opener

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Chris Woakes Moved to Tears by England Players’ Farewell Message

Chris Woakes Moved to Tears by England Players’ Farewell Message

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IRE vs ENG T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview

IRE vs ENG T20Is | Second T20I in Dublin Match Preview

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South Africa tour of England | Twitter reacts as England level T20I series with record-breaking win

South Africa tour of England | Twitter reacts as England level T20I series with record-breaking win

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LAN vs KEN Preview | Lancashire to face Kent in third quarter-final of T20 Blast 2025

LAN vs KEN Preview | Lancashire to face Kent in third quarter-final of T20 Blast 2025

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AI Simulation, LAN vs KEN । Lancashire beat Kent by six wickets in third quarter-final

AI Simulation, LAN vs KEN । Lancashire beat Kent by six wickets in third quarter-final

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AI Simulation, The Hundred | Manchester Originals end Trent Rockets’ reign at home with five-wicket win

AI Simulation, The Hundred | Manchester Originals end Trent Rockets’ reign at home with five-wicket win

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MO vs NS, Review | Manchester Originals dominate Northern Superchargers at home with 57-run win

MO vs NS, Review | Manchester Originals dominate Northern Superchargers at home with 57-run win

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The Hundred | Twitter reacts as Welsh Fire beat Manchester Originals to notch up first win

The Hundred | Twitter reacts as Welsh Fire beat Manchester Originals to notch up first win

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OI vs MO, Preview | Champions vs underachievers battle on cards as Invincibles are set to take on Originals

OI vs MO, Preview | Champions vs underachievers battle on cards as Invincibles are set to take on Originals

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, The Hundred | Jos Buttler channels inner Dhoni to pull off stunning stumping

Watch, The Hundred | Jos Buttler channels inner Dhoni to pull off stunning stumping

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ENG vs WI T20Is | England continue domination from ODI leg with comprehensive win in first T20I

ENG vs WI T20Is | England continue domination from ODI leg with comprehensive win in first T20I

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  • cricket
Harry Brook to make ODI captaincy debut as Jamie Smith set to open for England against West Indies

Harry Brook to make ODI captaincy debut as Jamie Smith set to open for England against West Indies

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At Sportscafe, we provide in-depth updates on Buttler’s career, showcasing his remarkable achievements and performances. Keep following Sportscafe for exclusive coverage of his journey in the cricket world.