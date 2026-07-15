Champions League T20 Set for a Comeback? ICC Reveals World Club Plans
Champions League T20 comeback is back on the cards. And this time, the tournament will be conducted by the ICC. In its Annual General Meeting, the ICC talked about the possibility that it may be launched in the coming years for cricket fans.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has now started its discussions for the World Club T20 League. This will be similar to the Champions League T20, where the top teams from different T20 tournaments used to participate. This tournament was abandoned more than a decade back.
But now in the recent ICC Annual General Meeting, discussions have been made for the same. It has been confirmed that the World Club T20 League will be taking place soon and this tournament will comprise the top teams from different franchise cricket leagues. Still, there is no clearance on when the tournament would be taking place.
As per reports, it is likely to happen in the next few years. But there is another factor which the ICC has kept in mind. The tournament will only be taking place if there is a gap in the calendar year. If this happens, the tournament will receive a lot of growth and viewership, with matches being more intense than ever.
Our Take
ICC is trying its best to ensure that they match levels with FIFA. Taking a look at football, FIFA is also having a Club World Cup, where the top clubs from different leagues participate to decide which one of them is the ultimate champion. For the ICC to do the same, they will have to look at a number of things. Various players are a part of different franchises which makes it difficult for them to accommodate in such tournaments.