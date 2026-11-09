Twitter Goes Wild as Virat Kohli Shows Off His Spider-Man Avatar
Virat Kohli was spotted by the cricket fans in New Zealand ahead of the third ODI. In his practice kit, he was seen doing the viral spider man pose with the fans. Photos of the same have gone viral all over the internet.
Virat Kohli was spotted by the cricket fans ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand. This will be a crucial game for the Indian team, as it will decide whether the visitors have actually won the series or they would have to wait for a few more games. And the mood was expected to be serious for all the players in the camp.
But there is one exception in this case, and that was Virat Kohli. He was spotted doing the viral spider man pose outside the venue, as all the fans started to click pictures with him. The photos of Kohli doing the spider man pose have gone viral, as fans have started to react to the same:
New Spiderman
@SohelVkf First Lord Rama Nd Now Spiderman— Rɨƈӄ__V̶̶K̶ (@UrsTrulyRickyy) November 9, 2026
A Twitter user decided to complete the picture of Virat Kohli doing the spider man pose. He even attached the spider web on his arms, as a new Spider-Man has been spotted in Hamilton.
Now Complete
@CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli X spiderman 😂😂 https://t.co/b6EEbIRLxL— NiiK (@ClassyNiikX) November 9, 2026
Using AI, one of them even completed the image as Kohli's pose said. He now looks exactly like a Spider-Man, actually wearing his outfit.
In Danger
@CricCrazyJohns career khatre me h! https://t.co/ciivtpodkB— PRIYANSHU 🐐 (@jaiswal_00) November 9, 2026
Tom Holland must be thinking that his career is now in danger. So he would also have decided to be an actual spider, as it is shown.
Enjoy the Game
@CricCrazyJohns Man he’s enjoying his last ride of international cricket career..That so good to see him enjoying the game🧿— CricketBakait (@Cricketbakait) November 9, 2026
Virat Kohli is enjoying the last few games of his international career. It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to lift the World Cup next year or not.