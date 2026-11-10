CA Chief Breaks Silence as Usman Khawaja Reopens Sandpapergate Debate.

The move by the CEO of Cricket Australia to not open the probe on Sandpapergate again has brought down mixed reactions. What could have been the exact reason that he denied to open this matter again? This also gives some points to David Warner and Usman Khawaja, who have already made their statements for the same over the last few days. Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were the other two stars who got suspensions due to the same, but they are yet to make a statement on this matter.