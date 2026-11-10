CA Chief Breaks Silence as Usman Khawaja Reopens Sandpapergate Debate.

Cricket Australia CEO Makes Big Statement on Sandpapergate Controversy
The debate around the sandpapergate scandal has been reopened by Usman Khawaja. In his latest book, he claimed that everyone in the team knew about the same. Following his statements, the CEO of CA said that the scandal won't be opened again for a probe.
Over the last few days, the sandpaper scandal has been on the headlines once again after 8 years. And this happened due to the book of Usman Khawaja, where he made some statements regarding the same. In the book, Khawaja clearly claimed that everyone in the team knew about the sandpaper being used.
This matter immediately made the headlines, as David Warner, who received a suspension due to the same, also opened up. He backed the statements which were made by Khawaja in his book, and eventually, more questions were being raised to Cricket Australia itself.
However, the CEO of Cricket Australia has made a statement on this matter. Todd Greenberg has confirmed that the sandpaper scandal won't be reopened by the cricket board now. Since the matter has been closed long back, the probe on the same after 8 years won't be happening.
Our Take
The move by the CEO of Cricket Australia to not open the probe on Sandpapergate again has brought down mixed reactions. What could have been the exact reason that he denied to open this matter again? This also gives some points to David Warner and Usman Khawaja, who have already made their statements for the same over the last few days. Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were the other two stars who got suspensions due to the same, but they are yet to make a statement on this matter.