IPL Set for Major Expansion With Two New Teams Likely
The Indian Premier League is about to go through a major expansion. Reports suggest that two new teams are expected to be brought in, from the 2028 season. Pune and Vadodara emerge as the key contenders, as it remains to be seen which team makes it to the tournament.
The talks surrounding the expansion of the Indian Premier League have now increased. And reports suggest that the tournament will be expanding from 10 to 12 teams sooner than we all think. It is being said that the expansion is expected to take place from the 2028 season.
With the growing popularity of the tournament, it went from 8 to 10 teams in the 2022 season. Still, the need to increase the competition and its popularity remains, due to which two more teams are expected to be brought in. Reports also suggest that Pune and Vadodara are the key contenders for the same.
It is still not confirmed whether these franchises will be a part of the tournament soon or not. But if this happens, the upcoming Mega Auction will be a thunderous one for the fans to witness, as two teams will be building their squad from scratch.
Our Take
The expansion of the IPL shows the growing popularity of the tournament. And this will also lead to more competition among the teams, as the tournament might also get divided into two groups. However, it should be noted that the talks of expansion are still in the discussion stages, as it remains to be seen when a final decision on the same would be taken.