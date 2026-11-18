Ricky Ponting Opens Up on Having Hardik Pandya at PBKS
Hardik Pandya is now a part of Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL season. Being traded from Mumbai Indians in place of Arshdeep Singh, both teams have pulled off a thriller trade. Ricky Ponting, the Head Coach of PBKS, talked about Hardik being one of the finest IPL stars.
Hardik Pandya would be seen in the colours of Punjab Kings for the upcoming IPL season. While the team is yet to win an IPL title, they have decided to bring someone who has won various titles, both as a player and as a captain. Hardik was on the radar of various teams in the trade window.
But ultimately, Punjab Kings were able to take the deal, as they traded Arshdeep Singh in place of Hardik Pandya. As the star all-rounder has now joined the franchise, it is a huge moment for the team which is still eyeing its first IPL title.
The Head Coach of Punjab Kings, Ricky Ponting, had a few words to say about Hardik Pandya lately. He said, “In Hardik Pandya, we bring one of India’s all time IPL greats and one of India’s greatest white ball all rounders into Punjab Kings, it’s really exciting time for us”.
Our Take
Hardik Pandya's addition to Punjab Kings comes at the right time. The team was struggling to make an impact towards the second half of the tournament last season, which led to them missing out on the playoffs. All they needed was someone who could change the game with both bat and ball. Now it seems that they have found him in the form of Hardik Pandya.