BCCI Announces Major Selection Committee Shake-Up After Ajit Agarkar’s Exit
The BCCI made an announcement related to the selection committee. Ramesh Powar has joined the same, as the board required one member after the exit of Ajit Agarkar. With Pragyan Ojha having more experience, he takes up the role of the Chairperson.
The changes in the BCCI selection committee have been officially made. Ever since Ajit Agarkar had his tenure come to an end, the BCCI was actively looking for new contenders to replace the former Indian cricketer. The applications for the same were open for the last few days, as it was awaited to see who takes the spot.
By the time the board was finalising the same, Pragyan Ojha took over the position of Ajit Agarkar on an interim basis. And eventually, the board decided to go with Ramesh Powar, to fill up the vacant spot in the men's selection committee. Since Pragyan Ojha is having more experience in the Test format, he has taken over the role of Ajit Agarkar.
Ramesh Powar, who joins the men's selection committee, has been a part of the women's team too, as their Head Coach. Now he will be assisting the men's team for the first time, as he aims to deliver his best.
Our Take
The shake up which has been done by the BCCI in the men's selection committee is a crucial one. This will help to know how the team will be going forward to the World Cup and the World Test Championship. With two crucial tournaments lined up in the next year, the performances of the team have not been up to the mark.