CA and BCCI Announce Major Move to Develop Cricket Umpires
Cricket Australia and BCCI have strengthened their ties in the game to a great extent. Both boards have now engaged in an umpire exchange program. A BCCI umpire will be officiating the Sheffield Shield, while a CA umpire will do the same in Ranji Trophy.
Cricket Australia and BCCI have been working together for a long time. But over the last few months, their ties have strengthened to a great extent, with the Big Bash League also being scheduled in India for its opening match. Now, another big move has been planned by the two boards.
It has been reported that the boards have engaged in an umpire exchange program. Through this program, the BCCI umpire will be sent to Australia to officiate their domestic games and vice-versa. The Australian umpire, Ben Treloar, will be travelling to India to officiate two games in the Ranji Trophy.
On the other hand, the Indian umpire, Parashar Joshi will be traveling to Australia. He will be doing the same to officiate two games in the Sheffield Shield and one match in the Australian Domestic One-Day Cup.
Our Take
The initiative taken by the CA and BCCI has been a good one, which could help to develop the international standards of umpiring. It will be a great experience for both Ben Treloar and Parashar Joshi, as they will be able to officiate matches in each other's countries. If this move works out well, the umpire exchange program might also be expanded by the two boards, further helping each other even more.