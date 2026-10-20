Twitter Reacts as Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts With Heartfelt Gesture for Fan
Hardik Pandya had a wholesome moment with one of his diehard fans. A fan travelled from Mumbai to Bangalore by walking, just to meet the Indian all-rounder. As a token of appreciation, he arranged his return tickets by his own pocket.
Hardik Pandya is one of the players who had the craziest fan moments. A few days back, a fan travelled to meet him via bicycle and one of them even gifted him the Hindu idols. And now, another moment has taken place which has been viral on the internet.
A fan travelled all the way from Mumbai to Bangalore to meet the Indian all-rounder. What's more shocking to his craze of meeting Hardik Pandya was the fact that he travelled all this distance by walking.
When Hardik Pandya met him, he even spent a few minutes with his fan, where he listened to his journey from Mumbai to Bangalore. After that, Hardik decided to fund the return journey of his fan, as he went on to arrange his return ticket.
Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted to the same:
Hardik Targeted
@mufaddal_vohra Hardik se zyada fit to uske fans hain 😭😭— Krishnaaaaa (@iam_krishna24) October 20, 2026
The fan who walked to meet Hardik Pandya covered more than 2000 kms by walking. So, a Twitter user said that Hardik's fans are more fit than him.
Sportsmanship
@mufaddal_vohra You can’t take out the sportsmanship from a true sportsman. Hardik bhai 🫡— Manas Dutta 🇮🇳 (@manas__dutta) October 20, 2026
Hardik Pandya has been out of the game for a long time. But that never meant that he lost his sportsmanship to even a small extent.
Can't Hold Back
@mufaddal_vohra Mein hardik ji jagah rehta to acche se sunata isko— Mahadev Devotee (@SHOBHITRj626187) October 20, 2026
Various fans are claiming that Hardik Pandya should have shouted at the fan for such stupid actions. One of them even said that he would've given a good trailer to him, if he was in Hardik's place.