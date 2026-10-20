Marco Jansen’s Counter-Attacking 85 Leaves Cricket Fans in Awe
Marco Jansen has done well against Australia once again. But this time, his performances for the Proteas have come up with the bat. After the team suffered with a collapse, he stepped in to score 85 runs off 100 balls, stabilising their score.
Whenever South Africa has been in trouble, with the bat or ball, one player has been able to step up for them in the majority of the cases. And it is none other than Marco Jansen, who has done it again for the team in the second Test against Australia.
As the match started, the Proteas were put down in a challenging situation by Scott Boland. Against him and Mitchell Starc, the top order failed to do well as the skipper Temba Bavuma stood alone at the crease, looking for some support. And this is where Marco Jansen decided to take the command.
He stepped in, and dominated against the Australian bowlers without any issues. At a pitch where finding boundaries was a challenge, he went on to complete his half-century with more than 100 strike rate. Jansen finished his knock scoring 85 runs off 100 balls for the team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Always
@mufaddal_vohra Marco Jansen always delivers best with the bat— AaDiTiTiTi (@Aaditi_tweets) October 20, 2026
Marco Jansen is able to deliver his best for the Proteas. And when it comes to the bat, he is able to give his best every single time.
All format player
@mufaddal_vohra Marco Jansen the best all three format all-rounder of this generation! 🇿🇦 With the bat or the ball, he can deliver in any format. South Africa have a special talent on their hands! 💯 https://t.co/BMNug8yGfC— NiiK (@ClassyNiikX) October 20, 2026
If there is any player who could be an all format all-rounder, it is Marco Jansen. Regardless of the format, he is able to score runs and also take wickets.
Lethal Jansen
@mufaddal_vohra people really forgot how lethal jansen is with the bat till hes doing this against aus of all teams— Laura R💮 (@lauraphizz) October 20, 2026
Marco Jansen can be a lot lethal with the bat. He is doing his batting masterclass against the number one Test team in the ICC rankings.