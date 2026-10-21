Delhi Capitals Bring Amit Mishra On Board as Spin Bowling Coach.

Amit Mishra Joins Delhi Capitals’ Coaching Staff for IPL 2027
Delhi Capitals have completed their coaching staff overhaul ahead of the upcoming season. The team needed a spin bowling coach, as this role has been taken over by Amit Mishra. He reunites with his former IPL team.
Amit Mishra has officially joined Delhi Capitals as their spin bowling coach for IPL 2027. The franchise announced it officially in a statement and this effort is a fresh beginning of Mishra's partnership with the Indian Premier League.
With his experience of 14 years, Mishra has been one of the most successful leg-spinners in Indian cricket, both in international and IPL aspects. He possesses a lot of experience and tactical knowledge in the Delhi Capitals coaching staff, well known for his artistry, accuracy, and deceptive play.
His hiring is also likely to boost the side's spin unit, as Mishra is a figure who is likely to help develop the skills of young spinners and mentor them in the game. His knowledge of Indian pitches, experience in facing pressure in high-stakes matches will come in handy as the franchise gears up for the future.
Mishra's shift from the IPL cricket pitch to coaching the squad brings an extra layer of excitement to his illustrious cricketing career. Delhi Capitals will look forward to his guidance to the bowlers as they aim to execute impactful outings in IPL 2027.
Our Take
Delhi Capitals have made a lot of changes to their line-up for the upcoming IPL season. And these changes have been made to the coaching staff in particular, which shows that the team is willing to leave no stones unturned. They have already got Rishabh Pant back to the line-up, and now Amit Mishra is back with the team as well.